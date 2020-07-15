OMNICOMMANDER Supports Dade County FCU Coronavirus Relief Efforts With New Site

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , a financial technology firm specializing in website design, branding and marketing for credit unions, is proud to announce the launch of a brand new website, Rise Miami Dade . This project was led by Dade County Federal Credit Union as they began efforts to support coronavirus relief loan requests for small businesses.

The COVID-19 crisis has forced the business community to confront huge challenges. Small business owners, in particular, are facing highly difficult circumstances. The Re-investing in our Small Business Economy (RISE) initiative focuses on helping small businesses in Miami-Dade County. Those small businesses with $2 million or less in total gross sales in their most recent business tax returns can begin their recovery stage through the creation of this loan program and being awarded these funds.

Mauricio Morales, the Vice President of Marketing and Information Technology at Dade County FCU, said, "When the time came to design the website for the RISE project, I knew immediately that it was a good match for OMNICOMMANDER. The forms and user experience needed to work seamlessly to support our efforts, and they delivered.

Based on my previous experience with OMNICOMMANDER building our website, I was well aware of how they operate and the first-class team they have in place. At the end of the day, I just trusted them and they delivered."

OMNICOMMANDER CEO and Founder Eric Isham says, "When I got the call from Moe (Mauricio), I was immediately excited about the project. As usual, Moe was very clear and precise in what his criteria for success would look like. Due to our cloud-based infrastructure and proven operations process, I wasn't worried at all about the huge amount of daily volume that the new website would attract. The site launched with thousands of visitors and hundreds of applications on day one without a hitch. I'm extremely proud of what our team accomplished in a very short period of time, and of course, our continued partnership with Dade County FCU."

Dade County Federal Credit Union maintains 11 branches including its mobile branch and is a not-for-profit financial institution that is owned by the members and operated exclusively for their benefit. Dade County Federal is the Preferred Credit Union of the Miami Dolphins. For more information, visit www.dcfcu.org .

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated credit union website design and social media marketing firm. Focusing on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable user experience. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services including targeted marketing, branding, and social media to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence.

