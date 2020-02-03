OMNICOMMANDER Unveils New Website Showcasing Client Success Stories and a Year Long Focus on Brand Building

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , a financial technology firm specializing in website design, branding and marketing for credit unions, launches the newest iteration of their website , version 5.0, today.

OMNICOMMANDER's new website was built to illustrate the all encompassing nature of what the company is doing to enhance their client's digital presence. The latest version of the website is packed with all the solutions they are providing to the credit union industry. A newly released case study on the site provides details of the staggering results achieved for one of their clients that has adopted several products and services.

OMNICOMMANDER enters 2020 celebrating its third year in business and has deemed this year "The Year of the Brand" to highlight the focused attention to creating cohesive strategies for their clients. The team aims to position themselves as a guide to their clients and partners, helping to communicate the unique value the credit unions provide their communities. The launch of the site echoes this focus, and coincides with preparations for OMNICOMMANDER to attend the Credit Union National Association's Governmental Affairs Conference , February 24 - 27 in Washington D.C.

OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO, Eric Isham said, "The latest iteration of our website is by far our best yet. Not only is it super slick, mobile responsive, and easy to navigate but it's packed with all the new products and solutions that we have been working on over the past three years. This time around we've even hidden some fun Easter eggs and custom video games (yes, you read that right). What started out as a few marketing "add-ons" has developed into a comprehensive, turnkey, full marketing solution."

A new feature to 5.0 is the addition of a full case study . This part of the website goes into detail of a credit union partnership with OMNICOMMANDER along with all the products and services that are being provided, and the incredible results that they have achieved. "In 2020, we are deepening our commitment to telling the success stories our wonderful credit unions are experiencing. In the inaugural report we are spotlighting Chattanooga Federal Employees Credit Union and how they have blown away their peer group in several categories. We will be releasing a fresh case study every month and continue to build on our transparency around results driven solutions," said Eric Isham.

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran owned and operated credit union website design and social media marketing firm. Focusing on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable user experience. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services including targeted marketing, branding, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence.

