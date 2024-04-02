Omnicom's Credera creates an unrivaled global MarTech consulting firm

DALLAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom's Credera, a global consulting firm, announced today it is simplifying its organization to enhance its focus as a digital transformation consulting firm to help companies accelerate growth.

The move realigns Credera's leadership and organization structure to augment services to clients and accelerate investments in end-to-end consulting capabilities, including customer strategy, experience design, modern marketing transformation, and digital and MarTech enablement. The changes follow years of organic growth, geographic expansion, and the strategic acquisitions of Smart Digital, TA Digital, DMW Group, and BrightGen.

"Aligning all Credera companies under one brand will create more value for our clients," said Justin Bell, global CEO. Post this

Under the new structure, all Credera group companies will operate under the Credera brand. Clients will benefit from a streamlined consulting experience and access to deep industry expertise delivered through two primary business units: Digital with capabilities in MarTech, ecommerce, and digital platforms and Consulting with capabilities in management consulting, data, artificial intelligence (AI), and technology consulting.

"Aligning all Credera companies under one brand and leadership team will create more value for our clients," said Justin Bell, Credera's global CEO. "At the core of all of this are Credera's people who continue to be the driving force of data, AI, technology, and MarTech expertise and help us achieve our mission of creating extraordinary impact for our clients and communities."

The changes capitalize on the strength of the leadership teams throughout the organization. Justin Bell will retain his role as the global CEO of Credera. Dr. Ali Alkhafaji will transition from his role as CEO of TA Digital to become the CEO of Credera's global Digital business unit. Chris Dean will transition from his position as CEO of Credera U.K. to CEO of Credera's global Consulting business unit.

Founded in 1999, Credera has experienced sustained and rapid growth. At the time of its acquisition by Omnicom in 2018, the group had 300 employees in three U.S. locations. Since then, Credera has continued to gain momentum and now has a team of 4,000 members across 17 locations globally. Credera and its network companies have earned numerous accolades, including achieving AWS Premier Partner status, Salesforce Outstanding Implementation Partner award, PegaWorld Market Maker recognition, launching the AI Global Council, and being named a five-time Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services and a Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firm.

"Credera is an amazing growth story and truly exemplifies a different type of consulting firm. It has global scale yet offers bespoke experiences that deliver unparalleled value for clients," said Luke Taylor, CEO of Omnicom's Precision Marketing Group. "With these changes, Credera will remain at the forefront of guiding businesses on how to transform their operations in a world that will be revolutionized by AI."

About Credera

Credera, a global consulting firm, combines transformational consulting capabilities, deep industry knowledge, and AI and technology expertise to deliver valuable customer experiences and accelerated growth across a broad range of industries worldwide. Our one-of-a-kind, global approach means we provide our clients with tailored solutions unique to their organization and global footprint. As a values-led organization, our mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, our people, and our community. We believe it is this approach that has allowed us to work with and transform the most influential brands and organizations in the world, from strategy through to execution. Visit us at www.credera.com.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using a universal framework of connected people, processes, and platforms, OPMG provides services that include digital experience design and development, technology strategy and implementation, data-driven product and service design, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting, and change/program-management services. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, a technology and orchestration platform that combines advanced AI tools for content intelligence and automation with a powerful cultural insights engine and massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. OPMG is a division of Omnicom Group.

