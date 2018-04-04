Omnicom's DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO

Building upon Omnicom's core strategies for growth, Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group is focused on strengthening new business development efforts, ensuring our client teams consist of the best talent to address our client's needs, creating more career opportunities for our people, sharing expertise across management teams and better targeting internal investments. Stacey Hightower, who as CEO is responsible for the overall growth of the group, will lead the Practice Area.

Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group encompasses a portfolio of industry-leading companies in field marketing, sales support, merchandising and point of sale, consulting for not-for-profit organizations and other specialized marketing and custom communications services. All agencies will continue to operate as independent brands and businesses within the Practice Area.

"Since joining DAS, Stacey has demonstrated strong strategic and operational leadership," said Dale Adams, CEO, DAS Group of Companies. "While working with a group of agencies with different capabilities, Stacey has been able to connect client demand with distinct customized service offerings, driving growth for our clients and our businesses. I have every confidence that he will continue to do the same in his new role."

Hightower joined DAS in September 2014 as Chief Operating Officer of Group E. Hightower was instrumental in the creation of ONE HUNDRED, the first multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing solutions agency for purpose-driven corporations and non-profit organizations. Stacey's involvement in the creation of ONE HUNDRED earned him the 2016 ADCOLOR Innovator Award.

"While the agencies have different capabilities, we share a common desire to become trusted advisors who are continually providing dynamic business solutions to our clients in a rapidly evolving marketplace," said Hightower. "In that regard, our uniqueness and our diverse capabilities represent our true strength and differentiation. That's what makes me excited about the opportunity to serve as CEO of Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group."

ABOUT THE DAS GROUP OF COMPANIES

The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., is a global group of marketing services companies. DAS includes over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: specialty, PR, healthcare, CRM, events, promotional marketing, branding and research. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS serves international, regional, national and local clients through more than 700 offices in 71 countries.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicoms-das-group-forms-specialty-marketing-practice-area-stacey-hightower-named-ceo-300623693.html

SOURCE DAS Group of Companies

Related Links

http://www.omnicomgroup.com

