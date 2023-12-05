Omnidian Appoints Minesh Shah to President, Elevating Client-Centric Strategies for Renewable Sector Growth

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development for the renewable energy sector's post-installation experience, Omnidian has appointed Minesh Shah as President of the firm. The key move reflects Omnidian's dedication to enhancing its client-focused approach, improving operational efficiency, and supporting the expanding landscape of renewable energy in the United States.

Newly Appointed Omnidian President Minesh Shah

Minesh Shah, with a notable leadership background at brands like Tesla, Walmart.com, Stitch Fix and UNIQLO joined the Omnidian team effective November 15. His expertise will be central in synchronizing the company's Operations, Engineering and Product teams, thereby elevating the quality and responsiveness of services to meet the objectives of Omnidian's rapidly expanding client base. Minesh's experience will also enable Omnidian to scale rapidly to both improve the client experience while identifying operational efficiencies for Omnidian, their clients, and the industry overall.

Reflecting on the extensive search process, Mark Liffmann, CEO and co-founder of Omnidian, commented on the appointment: "After an exhaustive and careful selection process, we are pleased to welcome Minesh to our team. His demonstrated leadership skills and alignment with our values make him an ideal fit to drive our continued success and enhance our commitment to innovation and Omnidian's stated objective to delight our clients."

Speaking about his new role, Minesh Shah said: "Joining Omnidian at this crucial stage in the industry and the company's evolution is a great opportunity. As the U.S. renewable energy sector rapidly expands, my focus will be on harnessing the expertise of the Product, Engineering and Operations teams at Omnidian to exceed client expectations and elevate their experience at every touchpoint with Omnidian." Omnidian has been named one of the Most Innovative U.S. Energy Companies and ranked as a member of the Global Cleantech 100.

The appointment of Minesh as President marks a strategic step for Omnidian in fortifying the collaboration among the Product, Engineering and Operations teams. This move is crucial in strengthening Omnidian's client-centric approach, ensuring clients remain at the epicenter of the firm's strategic plans.

Omnidian is backed by notable investors in the energy sector including Activate Capital, Avista, Blue Bear Capital, Centrica, City Light Capital, Congruent Ventures, Duke Energy, Energy Foundry, Evergy Ventures, IA Capital Group, National Grid Partners, and WIND Ventures. Additional prominent investors include HSBC Asset Management, Liberty Mutual and Microsoft underscoring their support for Omnidian's vision and growth.

About Omnidian

Omnidian's mission is to protect and accelerate investments in clean energy. As a leader in end-to-end asset management for commercial systems and large residential lease providers, the company has established itself as the leading player in the post-installation experience and performance assurance. Omnidian ranks among the Global CleanTech100, the Most Innovative U.S. Energy Companies, and has been celebrated as a Top 100 Place to Work for five consecutive years.

