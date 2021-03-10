Omniex Accelerates Path to Institutional Crypto Adoption with SOC 2 Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omniex, the first end-to-end digital asset trading and investment platform, today announced it has successfully completed its AICPA Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) audit and is compliant at the highest level. This certification is a key step in Omniex's mission to unlock seamless and secure institutional access to crypto and digital assets.

Against the backdrop of strong institutional interest in crypto trading and investment, this independent, third-party SOC 2 attestation report conducted by Shellman further differentiates Omniex's platform by meeting robust institutional information security standards. The audit examined the design and implementation of the security, availability, and confidentiality controls of the Omniex platform. Shellman is the industry leader in SOC 2 certification and counts Microsoft, Cisco, and Equinix data centers among its clients.

"Institutional adoption of crypto and digital assets is in full swing," said Hu Liang, Co-Founder and CEO of Omniex. "Our mission is to make institutional access to crypto easy, secure, and reliable. Omniex's stance to embrace institutional standards of security and compliance sets us apart from rest of the field in this new, emerging market."

Last year Omniex announced its partnership with and investment by SIX Group AG, the financial market infrastructure provider for Switzerland. Through this partnership, SIX is leveraging Omniex's platform to create additional offerings for its institutional client base.

Achieving SOC 2 compliance is yet another demonstration of Omniex's ability to deliver the type of institutional grade infrastructure necessary for the largest players in the financial markets to enter this burgeoning asset class.

"As a regulated Financial Market Infrastructure (FMI) provider in Switzerland, it is vital that our partners provide the same level of service that we at SIX strive so hard to maintain," said Thomas Zeeb, Global Head of Exchanges and Executive Board Member, SIX. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Omniex as institutions mature to adopt digital assets more readily."

Continuing the path to provide a more robust experience for institutional clients, Omniex has also expanded its API offering to augment its real-time FIX-based market data and trading API.

Omniex was the first institutional trading and investment platform to provide a FIX native API, providing its clients a single access point to over 30 exchanges and OTC liquidity venues, either through DMA (Direct Market Access) or through its suite of nine proprietary execution algorithms. This offering has now been complemented with a REST API, providing customers with access to historical portfolio positions, balance information, and other non-real time data to augment client's real-time trading needs. Institutional investors, including quantitative funds, hedge funds, investment banks and other intermediaries, can securely and easily access Omniex's full capabilities through both an integrated GUI and full API suite.

About Omniex

Omniex is a financial services technology company providing a suite of solutions for the access, trading, and management of crypto and digital assets. The Omniex platform is purpose-built for the needs of institutional investors and intermediaries seeking or enabling access to this new and growing asset class. Omniex's services include a direct buy-side offering linking asset managers and hedge funds to over 30 liquidity venues from around the world and a suite of execution algorithms designed to achieve "best-ex" in the world of crypto with minimal slippage and market impact. Omniex also works with sell-side institutions and intermediaries to create complete solutions including white-label offerings. Please visit www.omniex.io for more information and to stay informed of future updates.

About SIX

SIX operates and develops infrastructure services for the Swiss and Spanish Stock Exchanges, for Post-Trade Services, Banking Services and Financial Information with the aim of raising efficiency, quality and innovative capacity across the entire value chain of the Swiss and Spanish financial centers. The company is owned by its users (122 banks). With a workforce of some 3,500 employees (full-time equivalents) and a presence in 20 countries, it generated operating income of CHF 1.13 billion and Group net profit of CHF 120.5 million in 2019. www.six-group.com .

