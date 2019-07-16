Omniex Adds Additional Top-tier Institutional Crypto Clients and Launches Executable Streaming Prices to Fuel Growth of Institutional Crypto Trading

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omniex continues to grow its presence as the market leader for institutional investors and traders looking to access crypto assets. Since going live in September of 2018, Omniex has won the Fund Technology & WSL Awards' Best Crypto Trading Platform and continues to demonstrate its position as the preferred technology provider for many of the world's leading crypto-asset firms. Following previously announced clients in 2018, additional top-tier institutions such as Arca, Blocktower Capital, Hyperion Decimus, Ledger Prime, Polychain Capital, Taurus Group, and many others from around the world have selected Omniex as their preferred crypto-asset investment and trading platform.

"We're utilizing Omniex for trade execution of crypto-assets and are consistently impressed by their professionalism and technology capabilities. With our demand for best-execution and minimal slippage, it's important to work with a platform and team that can translate traditional market know-how to the new crypto-asset class," said Ari Paul, chief investment officer and managing partner of Blocktower.

"Having worked with Omniex since their launch, we have been impressed with the platform and the team's ability quickly to deliver features and enhancements. Our founding team spent decades in traditional financial markets and it's encouraging to see similarly experienced partners like Omniex supporting our needs for cryptocurrencies and digital assets," said Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at Arca.

Omniex Edge™ is a fully integrated portfolio management system (PMS), order management system (OMS), and execution management system (EMS) designed to meet the needs of both passive and active funds investing in crypto. In keeping with Omniex's mission to enable institutional access to crypto assets, the company has launched its multi-venue Executable Streaming Pricing (ESP) support for OTC markets. Two-sided electronic price streaming by OTC participants has been a staple of existing markets like FX and commodities but had been previously missing in the crypto market. Funds participating in crypto can now access exchange markets alongside electronic pricing from some of the largest and most active OTC market makers in a single integrated platform, enabling better price discovery, deeper liquidity, and easier access.

"It's great to partner with an innovative platform like Omniex to distribute our crypto liquidity. It's further encouraging to work with a highly performant platform built for current and future needs of major institutions," said David Vizsolyi, head trader at DV Chain.

"Delivering market-leading products is only half of the battle. Having sophisticated clients endorse and actively use our platform is what completes Omniex's mission of making crypto as easily accessible as traditional assets," said Hu Liang, Co-founder and CEO of Omniex. "Since launch, we've been fortunate to receive positive feedback and useful insights from our amazing clients and partners. We look forward to meeting their future expectations and helping to further enable the institutionalization of crypto."

About Omniex

Omniex is a front-to-back office investment and trading platform for institutional investors to access the crypto-asset markets. Its purpose-built technology provides portfolio and risk management, trade execution, investment operations, and compliance solutions to buy-side, market-making, and broker-dealer institutions. It was founded in the fall of 2017 by an experienced team of technologists, financial executives, and crypto pioneers, and is backed by leading investors including Wicklow Capital, Jump Capital, Digital Currency Group, Sierra Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, ThirdStream Partners, and Alan Howard of Brevan Howard.

