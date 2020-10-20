OmniFund Account Updater Eliminates Interruptions Due to Changes in Card Information

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniFund introduces Account Updater, a service that provides the most up-to-date credit card information for customer accounts in a timely, cost-effective manner. Ideal for subscription billing, recurring payments, installments, and account-on-file processes, Account Updater ensures a smooth billing process with fewer declines.

OmniFund understands that staying on top of changing account information is complex, time-consuming, and costly. The company offers two simple options to access Account Updater for simple integrations and a seamless experience. Merchants can easily enable OmniFund's Account Updater through their OmniFund account or through extensive APIs for smooth integration with existing software.

"If a merchant provides goods or services on a recurring basis, they're counting on a certain amount of revenue to come in with every billing cycle," says Stacy Roderick, CEO of OmniFund. "If the customer's credit card is lost, stolen, or expired, and they forget to update their card information, that can disrupt the billing cycle. Account Updater prevents that by linking customer accounts directly to the issuer."

Account Updater reduces the amount of time merchants spend chasing declined credit card transactions. By eliminating these time-consuming and costly service interruptions, it strengthens customer relationships and boosts the overall quality of customer interactions. Cardholders can trust that their data is protected through a secure, direct connection to the card issuer database when Account Updater is enabled through an OmniFund account. OmniFund uses advanced tokenization to protect customer data further.

The efficiency of Account Updater allows businesses to achieve customer service cost savings, higher approval rates, increased sales, and higher customer satisfaction. OmniFund makes it easy for merchants to provide better customer experiences. This turnkey solution is easy to install and simple to use.

For more information about Account Updater, visit: https://omnifund.com/card-account-updater/

About OmniFund

OmniFund is a leading provider of innovative payment solutions for a variety of industries, and businesses of all sizes. OmniFund responds to customer and partner demands to uphold ever-changing regulations. Security is the company's focus, providing solutions to help maintain PCI compliance standards. Backed by its expert service and U.S.-based support, OmniFund equips its clients with the solutions to grow their businesses. For more information, visit www.omnifund.com .

