Omnigraphics Releases Updated Edition of the Moving & Relocation Directory - the Go-To Resource Guide for Relocating

DETROIT, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference publisher Omnigraphics has released the 10th edition of the Moving & Relocation Directory. Originally published in 1992, this updated edition hits key 2021-relevant points head on, providing current information including surveys, insights and data on migration in the United States.

Moving & Relocation Directory 10th Edition, Migration in the United States by Omnigraphics

Tens of millions of Americans move each year. In fact, the average American relocates every five years, according to the U.S Census Bureau. "What is surprising is that many who relocate don't have the solid data they need to make a wise decision," according to David Beck, co-author of the newly updated Moving and Relocation Directory.

Especially now, relocation patterns have been turned upside down by three notable trends—the Covid Pandemic, changing career and job requirements and the affordable housing crunch. "If you are looking to move now or in the next few years you require the hard facts on where to move given your own particular circumstances and needs, "says David Beck. "The Moving and Relocation Directory provides multiple surveys of relocation trends and preferred locations you can draw on to guide and facilitate your move."

As a result of the Covid Pandemic, employers continue to make relocation easier as they relax remote work policies. People are looking to explore and migrate to new locations and are not necessarily tied to an office setting as they were in the past. This timely, updated 10th edition of the Moving and Relocation Directory is a one-stop resource guide designed to help anyone considering a move to a new location in the U.S. It addresses key moving criteria such as housing costs, top employers, green spaces, climate, medical facilities, education, local sports, outdoor activities, and more. It has the necessary information to help navigate the decision-making process with relocation. The directory is filled with data points to be considered through the lens of various demographic populations, from Gen Z and Millennials to Gen X and Boomers.

According to the USPS, there were approximately 30 million change-of-address requests in 2020 with current data indicating that the relocation trend will continue. "We are delighted to release this data-packed, updated edition of the Moving and Relocation Directory at this time when there are so many people moving to new locations in the U.S. It provides information and insights on everything you need to know when considering a move," says Sue Maniloff, Omnigraphics' VP, Business Development.

Omnigraphics is a reference publisher headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, launched in 1985 by Fred Ruffner, founder of Gale Research, and is now part of the global data intelligence company, Aggregate Intelligence, Inc. Since 1985, Omnigraphics has been carrying out the mission of providing authoritative and engaging reference products for libraries, schools, and businesses, delivering high quality content in innovative and traditional ways, based on the needs and preferences of users. To learn more, visit www.omnigraphics.com

Media Contact:

Heather McDonough

800-234-1340

[email protected]

SOURCE Omnigraphics