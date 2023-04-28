OmniIndex & Future-X Education Revolutionize Educational Data Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniIndex has won a major contract to improve the educational outcomes of thousands of students across Africa from Future-X Education.

With over 1,500 public schools, 138,000 students and 12,000 teachers using its Education Management Information System (EMIS) Future-X Education is targeting huge growth in 2023. Its mission is to digitize the educational system in Africa to bring transparency and authenticity to student records that can be referenced with ease at any point in time.

Traditional EMIS systems are designed for the collection, integration, processing, maintenance and dissemination of data and information to support decision-making, policy-analysis and formulation, planning, monitoring and management at all levels of an education system.

However, one of the biggest challenges in educational data use today is preventing data misuse. While the use of data can help improve educational outcomes by enabling more personalized instruction and identifying areas where students and schools may need additional support and facilities, there are also huge risks and privacy concerns associated with collecting and storing this highly sensitive, confidential, and regulated information.

OmniIndex solves this problem by ensuring data is secure and private at all times. This is achieved through our patented encryption technology enabling data to be fully encrypted while stored, shared, and analyzed.

Future-X Education CEO Dr Patrick Adeneye, stated: "Thanks to Omnilndex, Future-X Education is adding industry-leading security and privacy to our Cloud- based Education Management Information System (EMIS). We will now be able to expand to more schools and help even more teachers and students in Africa securely access the data they need without any risk of third-party access or exposure."

The blockchain data storage at the heart of the OmniIndex Platform enables a more transparent system for managing this data. This is because data is immutable with any changes always saved as a new block in the chain – for example edits to a document or spreadsheet would be saved as a new entry with the original version preserved. This enables users to see what changes have been made, by who, and when.

With OmniIndex's Data Platform, Future-X Education's data can be distributed to those who need it with no risk of exposure and can be analyzed in a fully encrypted state. This aids Future-X and their EMIS in achieving their goals of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Omnilndex CEO Simon Bain added: "Omnilndex is delighted to welcome Future-X Education and the network to our Web3, Fully Homomorphic Encryption and AI Data Platform. Its mission of transparent data management matches our own beliefs in data security and privacy, and we look forward to adding our Web3 security and encrypted analytics to Future-X Education's EMIS."

