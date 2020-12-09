Omnilert and Navigate360 Partner to Provide the Most Effective Proactive Response to Gun Violence

The Reality of Gun Violence Today A recent Navigate360 Zogby Safety and Wellbeing Poll found that 52% of parents feel their child's school is more dangerous, and 41% feel their workplace is less safe than it was six months ago. In addition, 55% say they would not know what to do should an emergency occur in school or at work, while 54% said their office had no plan in place to deal with an emergency. This is set against a backdrop in which one in seven Americans say they do not feel safe at work and 57% of teens are worried a shooting could happen at their school.

Shootings remain top-of-mind in the U.S. — look no further than the recent Thanksgiving weekend, when over 42 individuals were shot in Chicago alone. Additionally, in recent months we have observed the anniversaries of the Las Vegas shooting and Sutherland Springs church shooting in Texas, while Dec. 14 marks the eight-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. We must do more than simply reflect on these tragic events. Organizations need to be prepared, now more than ever, to protect their constituents.

Today's Solutions Make Gun Violence Preparedness More Manageable

Recently, Omnilert extended its award-winning emergency mass notification platform to include active prevention with the release of an AI-powered, visual gun detection solution. Gun Detect enables organizations to receive advance warning before shots are even fired by immediately triggering multi-channel alerts and automated pre-defined safety protocols. The mass notification integration reduces time from first sighting to alerting to a handful of seconds. Navigate360 works in concert with this new offering through its ALICE Training, the first civilian active shooter preparedness training program to focus on proactive response.

"We are excited to partner with Navigate360 and to align our passion for saving lives," said Ara Bagdasarian, Co-Founder of Omnilert. "It's a perfect match because both organizations share a relentless pursuit of innovation and a calling to create a safe community."

Navigate360's CEO JP Guilbault added: "The partnership between Navigate360 and Omnilert brings us one step closer to changing the future of public safety by providing organizations with the tools and knowledge they need to proactively respond to gun violence."

About Omnilert

Founded in 2004, Omnilert was the first company to establish the emergency mass notification market. It continues to be an innovation leader and the most trusted partner to over 2,500 customers across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations. Omnilert offers the broadest array of solutions, spanning prevention, notification, engagement, and incident management, as well as the most comprehensive multi-channel communications. Uniquely, the organization employs automation and next-generation artificial intelligence to expedite emergency response and enable detection and visualization of critical incidents. Omnilert is privately held and headquartered outside of Washington, DC. For more information, visit Omnilert.com .

About Navigate360

Navigate360 boldly confronts the challenges communities face by creating safe environments where they can thrive and focus on their true mission. Through technology, education and services, Navigate360 offers solutions spanning the full spectrum of safety – from prevention and preparation through response and recovery. Navigate360 is defining a modern approach to safety using rapid innovation and unparalleled expertise to provide the solutions necessary to build safer tomorrows. To learn more about Navigate360, visit: www.navigate360.com.

