Omnilert Integrates AI Gun Detection System with the Rhombus Physical Security Platform to Provide a Comprehensive Solution to Active Shooter Protection

Spanning the full spectrum of visual gun detection, verification, activation, and notification,

Omnilert Gun Detect empowers Rhombus customers to stop gun threats before they start

LEESBURG, Va. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, a leader in active shooter solutions, today announced the integration of its AI visual gun detection system with the Rhombus physical security platform to deliver a complete solution for gun detection and verification, emergency notification and crisis management. Providing a coordinated incident response workflow, this integration combines the capabilities and ecosystems of both products to broadcast multi-channel alerts, activate other safety systems and automate processes to share intelligence throughout an incident to ensure the best possible outcomes.

Omnilert Gun Detect has a three-step verification process that not only recognizes a gun, but also the physical behavior consistent with gun violence. It can easily be deployed with any existing IP-based camera and can monitor spaces that other safety technology miss such as exterior grounds and parking lots. The software was designed with privacy concerns in mind as there is no use of facial recognition on subjects being monitored and live video feeds never leave the site.

By leveraging Omnilert Gun Detect, Rhombus customers will be able to detect guns from existing security cameras and receive human-verified alerts across any configured platform. Rhombus customers can take advantage of Omnilert's complimentary monitoring service or choose to verify detections themselves in their own security operations center using the Rhombus platform.

"The ability to detect guns, send instant alerts and reduce the time it takes to respond to threats can significantly help our customers prevent injuries and loss of life in the event of an active shooter situation," said Garrett Larsson, CEO of Rhombus. "We believe Omnilert Gun Detect is a game changer in active shooter situations and can deliver a much-needed layer of 24/7 protection to all of our customers."

"Because our software is flexible and easy to integrate, it can be customized to meet the specific needs of any organization, which is key for Rhombus customers operating in a wide range of industries such as education, healthcare, manufacturing and government," said Nick Gustavsson, CTO of Omnilert. "Whether a company has 10 or 10,000 cameras, our software can monitor every single one simultaneously and watch for guns – and unlike human monitoring, it never gets tired or stops to take a break."

Availability and More Information

The integration between Omnilert and Rhombus is complete and ready for deployment today with a subscription to Omnilert's gun detection system. More details can be found at the Rhombus Integrations website. Join Rhombus and Omnilert in an upcoming webinar, "Enhancing Campus Safety: How Rhombus and Omnilert Improve Emergency Response Time" on Tuesday, January 23rd, 9:00am PST to learn more.

About Rhombus

Rhombus is a unified, cloud-based physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarms, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Backed by Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, Lemnos Labs, and Promus Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit rhombus.com.

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert platform empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/ .

