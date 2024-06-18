Omnilert Integrates its AI Visual Gun Detection Technology with Hanwha Vision's Wisenet WAVE VMS to Deliver Active Shooter Protection

Omnilert Gun Detect leads the industry as the only solution that goes beyond detection and verification to include a full, robust response and notification

LEESBURG, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , a leader in active shooter solutions, today announced that it has integrated Omnilert Gun Detect with the Hanwha Vision Wisenet WAVE video management software (VMS) to provide a complete solution for gun violence and active shooters that can help saves lives in the event a gunman comes onto a customers' facilities. Wisenet WAVE VMS is a software platform for IP video surveillance applications that detects, streams, records, and analyzes live video from connected IP cameras and networked video sources. By integrating with Omnilert Gun Detect, the Wisenet WAVE platform now has the ability to rapidly respond to detected weapons in a fraction of a second, and once verified, activate a complete and robust response that could include locking doors, notifying police, sending alerts and providing situational intelligence throughout the entire event.

The Omnilert Gun Detect integration enables selectable bookmarking and/or event triggering in response to a gun detection within Wisenet WAVE VMS. The Gun Detect events can trigger operations within WAVE such as sending notifications and displaying on the Alarm layout.

"The integration of Omnilert Gun Detect with Wisenet Wave VMS will bolster the security we can provide our joint customers to protect against the growing threat of active shooters and gun violence, which is at an all-time high in the U.S.," said Nick Gustavsson, CTO and Co-Founder at Omnilert. "This means that video feeds already being managed in the WAVE platform can now be monitored 24/7 for weapons, allowing for a proactive response before shots are fired."

"Omnilert's gun detection platform provides especially strong gun detection analytics as well as one of the most flexible and powerful alerting systems on the market," said Mark Heintzman, Technical Partnership Manager at Hanwha.

Omnilert Gun Detect's end-to-end workflow of detection, activation, and notification allows for an automated initiation of an organization's active shooter response, with 24/7 monitoring and local first responder escalation, integrated notification, and integration into Wisenet WAVE. The integration enables selectable bookmarking and/or event triggering in response to a gun detection within Wisenet WAVE. The Gun Detect events can trigger multiple operations within WAVE such as sending notifications and displaying on the Alarm layout. Additionally, Omnilert will automatically configure the camera set up, including IP address, camera name and location, which will help speed deployment of Omnilert's active shooter solution.

About Hanwha Vision

Hanwha Vision has been leading the global video surveillance industry with world-class optical design, image processing and cybersecurity technologies for more than 30 years. As it broadens its business to become a global vision solution provider, Hanwha Vision will deliver more valuable and meaningful insights to customers by collecting key information and providing big data analytics using AI and cloud technologies. For more information about Hanwha Vision, please visit www.hanwhavisionamerica.com

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert Gun Detect empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/.

CONTACT: Mark Franken, [email protected]

SOURCE Omnilert, LLC