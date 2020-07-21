Omnilert Introduces Instant App to Provide Organizations With the Ability to Achieve 100% User Adoption

LEESBURG, Va., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , the pioneer in emergency notification and management solutions , today announced the introduction of its "100% installed" Instant App . The Omnilert Instant App provides the complete app experience to users without requiring them to download or install anything, enabling administrators to overcome the burden of promoting awareness and encouraging download of an app.

While apps can be advantageous in promoting safety, they are only as effective as the percentage of users. Estimates suggest only 7% of subscribers actually download traditional native apps. Furthermore, widely touted geofencing capabilities become irrelevant as only 10% of users enable "always on" location services. The Omnilert Instant App ensures the rich functionality of an app can always be accessed by subscribers, equating to a 100% installation and adoption rate.

The Omnilert Instant App brings users into a personalized app experience through a link appended to text messages or emails sent by their emergency notification system administrator. SMS text and email become the gateway to two-way messaging, polling, tipping, panic buttons, rich media and resources with a single click. Additionally, the Instant App alleviates privacy concerns by only activating location tracking during a messaging session and only by the choice of the user.

"Apps bring great advantages, but if your subscribers don't have them installed, you can't rely on the functionality being available when you need it most," stated David Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "The Omnilert Instant App ensures the rich functionality of the app can always be accessed by subscribers without having to install anything."

The launch of the Omnilert Instant App comes on the heels of a series of product and feature releases this year, to include:

Omnilert Product Tiers - Expanded product offerings to address the needs of all organization sizes

- Expanded product offerings to address the needs of all organization sizes Omnilert Native App - Android and iOS app featuring two-way messaging, polling, tipping, panic buttons, rich media and resources

- Android and iOS app featuring two-way messaging, polling, tipping, panic buttons, rich media and resources Omnilert Reporting - Graphical snapshots of subscriber status and message efficiency

- Graphical snapshots of subscriber status and message efficiency Long SMS and Expanded Character Support - The ability to send messages over 160 characters

Omnilert plans to build on its foundation as the pioneer in emergency notification and management solutions with its first AI product launch scheduled for the fall of this year.

About Omnilert

Omnilert is the pioneer in emergency notification and management solutions and a leader in the higher education market. Its reliable product offerings provide organizations with peace of mind by streamlining instantaneous communications and response efforts to promote safety, security, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.omnilert.com .

Media Contact

Elizabeth Venafro

Director of Marketing

Omnilert

[email protected]

SOURCE Omnilert, LLC

Related Links

http://www.omnilert.com

