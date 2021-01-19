Omnilert Introduces the Industry's First Solution for Mass Engagement

Omnilert Engage allows mass engagement through group triage , the ability to repeatedly subdivide people into manageable groups, and dynamic messaging , whereby each group can be individually messaged with the information or queries most relevant to them. Engage offers location-based selection and messaging, so groups can be handled differently based on their whereabouts and associated threats. Engage includes Omnilert's award-winning " Instant App ," which enables this functionality to be available to users without requiring them to download or install anything.

"Traditional emergency systems are limited to one-way broadcast or a two-way function that forces organizations into 1:1 communications, which clearly does not work in real-life situations with thousands of people," said Dave Fraser, Omnilert's CEO. "Engage's mass engagement functionality allows even a small team to have rich interaction with audiences of any size by breaking them into smaller targeted groups."

Given the dynamic nature of emergencies, Engage provides administrators with a dashboard to visualize and map responses in real-time. People who respond late to administrative messages and queries are automatically "caught up" by prompts to respond, assignments to the appropriate groups, and being sent the most relevant communications.

Engage is the latest addition to the company's growing product portfolio. With the industry's broadest array of emergency communication solutions, Omnilert goes beyond notification and into prevention, engagement with the user community, and management of critical incidents.

About Omnilert

Founded in 2004, Omnilert was the first company to establish the emergency mass notification market. It continues to be the innovation leader and most trusted partner to over 2,500 customers across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations. Omnilert offers the broadest array of solutions, spanning prevention, notification, engagement, and incident management, as well as the most comprehensive multi-channel communications. Uniquely, the organization employs automation and next-generation artificial intelligence to expedite emergency response and enable detection and visualization of critical incidents. Omnilert is privately held and headquartered outside of Washington, DC. For more information, visit Omnilert.com .

