Omnilert Partners with Axis Communications to Improve Campus Security and Safety

LEESBURG, Va., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, the innovation leader and most trusted partner in emergency communications, and Axis Communications (NASDAQ: AXIS), the market leader in network video, today announced a partnership leveraging their combined security technologies to provide a proactive response to gun violence in campus communities.

Omnilert Gun Detect, the industry's first AI-powered visual gun detection solution, integrates with Axis video surveillance systems to reliably and rapidly recognize firearms and immediately trigger multi-channel alerts and automated pre-defined safety protocols. The integration of these rich capabilities provides campus safety teams with the broadest array of solutions, spanning prevention, notification, engagement and management.

"The partnership between Omnilert and Axis will enhance our ability to prevent loss of life in the event of an active shooter situation," said Ara Bagdasarian, Co-Founder of Omnilert. "Our advanced technologies provide a more robust product offering, greatly increasing campus safety and security."

In November 2020, Omnilert launched Gun Detect to provide safety teams with advance warning before shots are fired. Designed for privacy and performance, Gun Detect is a software solution typically deployed on-premise and integrated with IP-based video surveillance and camera systems to detect and prevent critical events before they occur.

"A holistic approach to school security is proving to be best," stated Bruce Canal, Segment Development Manager for Education at Axis Communications. "There is not a single solution that can totally protect our kids; however, bringing professionals together in this type of forum works toward that end. Together, we weave a formidable solution."

About Omnilert

Founded in 2004, Omnilert was the first company to establish the emergency mass notification market. It continues to be the innovation leader and most trusted partner to over 2,500 customers across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations. Omnilert offers the broadest array of solutions, spanning prevention, notification, engagement, and incident management, as well as the most comprehensive multi-channel communications. Uniquely, the organization employs automation and next-generation artificial intelligence to expedite emergency response and enable detection and visualization of critical incidents. Omnilert is privately held and headquartered outside of Washington, DC. For more information, visit Omnilert.com.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom and audio systems. Axis has more than 3,800 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden. For more information, visit Axis.com.

Media contact:

Elizabeth Venafro

Director of Marketing, Omnilert

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Omnilert, LLC

Related Links

http://www.omnilert.com

