Omnilert Releases 2023 Statistics on Gun Violence in the US; Cites the Largest Increase in School Shootings in Four Decades

As AI Visual Gun Detection Continues to be Adopted Nationwide to Help Prevent Tragedies, Omnilert Sees Record Number of Customers, Resellers, Integrations and Partners

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, a leader in active shooter solutions, today released its annual compilation of gun violence statistics summarizing the alarming number of mass shootings and other gun violence in America in 2023. Unfortunately, 2023 broke a record with 346 school shootings – the most in over four decades - highlighting the growing need for effective active shooter protection such as AI visual gun detection. As one of the leading providers of this technology, Omnilert saw significant growth in 2023 as public and private organizations recognized the importance of being able to detect and verify weapons in seconds and then have its system automatically initiate a full emergency response designed to save lives.

"With more than 650 mass shootings in 2023, the need for new layers of protection have never been greater, and we remain steadfast in our goal to provide the best technology that can help save lives in an active shooter incident," said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "Entering 2024, Omnilert now protects hundreds of schools, universities, hospitals, retail, commercial, and other organizations around the country which is a testament to the effectiveness of our Omnilert Gun Detect platform. As another layer of protection needed to keep people safe, this solution continues to be the only AI visual gun detection technology that can offer a unique combination of detection, verification, activation and notification – and this is what will ultimately make the difference in a mass shooting or incident of gun violence."

Omnilert Growth Areas in 2023:

More than doubled Omnilert Gun Detect sales and increased our sales pipeline by over four times across customers in K-12, higher education, healthcare, state and local government, retail and commercial, finance and banking, hospitality and life sciences.

Extended Omnilert business via IP licensing, including a partnership with Evolv Technology . As part of this relationship, Evolv integrated Omnilert Gun Detect visual gun detection AI into its new Evolv Extend™ product to detect brandished guns. Leveraging Omnilert's open platform and flexible monitoring capabilities, this integration enables Evolv to provide another layer of protection beyond entry points with Evolv Express® systems, empowering onsite security operators to take immediate action to help prevent potentially catastrophic active shooter incidents.

. As part of this relationship, Evolv integrated Omnilert Gun Detect visual gun detection AI into its new Evolv Extend™ product to detect brandished guns. Leveraging Omnilert's open platform and flexible monitoring capabilities, this integration enables Evolv to provide another layer of protection beyond entry points with Evolv Express® systems, empowering onsite security operators to take immediate action to help prevent potentially catastrophic active shooter incidents. Doubled off-the-shelf integrations in 2023 covering video management, emergency mass notification, access control, control room and real-time crime center platforms and other communication systems. This increase in software integrations underscores Omnilert's commitment to being an open platform, allowing innovations by partners through open APIs and dedicated integration support.

Doubled channel partner network to provide customers with local, customized sales and support including evaluation, installation, testing and deployment.

Platinum award winner in the Best Metal/Weapons Detection category of the 2023 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today (AST).

The Grim Reality of Mass Shootings in 2023

As highlighted in the gun violence statistics blog post, the alarming statistics around gun violence reaffirm the need to protect America's public places. Considering that more than 80 percent of school shootings are now occurring outdoors, it is important to monitor and protect both inside facilities as well the perimeter of buildings where active shooters can be detected and potentially stopped before they can even enter.

An AI visual gun detection system is a key layer of an organization's overall security solution because it can identify a weapon in less than a second and once verified, it can initiate an extensive automatic response such as lock doors, call police, set the facility on lock down, alert people in the facility and more. This software can also provide situational intelligence on the shooter's location at any given time to provide valuable information to first responders as well as those in harm's way.

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert Gun Detect platform empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/ .

