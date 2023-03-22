Omnilert To Speak on AI Gun Detection During ISC West Panel Presentation and Demo Visual Gun Detection

LEESBURG, Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, a leader in active shooter and emergency communication solutions, will highlight the importance of AI-powered visual gun detection during the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West), the leading comprehensive & converged security trade event in the U.S., to be held March 28-31 in Las Vegas.

Ara Bagdasarian, Omnilert co-founder and founder of ZeroNow, will join panelists from Credo Cyber Consulting, Intel and Microsoft to discuss how the development and implementation of intelligent networked system solutions driven by advanced AI-driven hardware and software now require security system designers to be fluent in several different disciplines ranging from mechanical and physical engineering to software development and programming, as well as cybersecurity.

Omnilert will also be demonstrating their AI gun detection software in booth #1066 on the exhibit floor at the show.

Omnilert Speaker: Ara Bagdasarian, Omnilert Co-Founder Date/time: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Title of Presentation: How Cyber Security, Edge Analytics, and AI Have Impacted the Design & Implementation of Physical Security Systems Location: Venetian 307 Expo Booth: 1066

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert platform empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/.

Media Contact:

Erika Powelson

Omnilert Media Relations

[email protected]

408-781-4981

SOURCE Omnilert, LLC