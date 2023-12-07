Omnilert Wins 2023 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award for its AI Gun Detection Technology

Award recognizes Omnilert Gun Detect's ability to visually detect a weapon in less than a second and once verified, automatically initiate a response designed to save lives

LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, a leader in active shooter solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Platinum winner in the Best Metal/Weapons Detection category of the 2023 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today (AST). The company won this award for its Omnilert Gun Detect system, which is being adopted around the country to protect against active shooters and is the only AI gun detection technology to include a four step process of detection, verification, activation, and notification.

Omnilert alert notifications feature rich situational intelligence of suspected gun detections for human verification, that could be either Omnilert’s monitoring centers or the customer’s security operations center. Automated response and lock-down scenarios can be activated at the touch of a button. These customized plans could include lock doors, notify police, alert all students and staff onsite and provide real-time location and details of the shooter to first responders.

"An accurate detection and a robust response can change the outcome of an active shooter incident, and this is where Omnilert sets itself apart from the competition," said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "In less than a second, our technology can visually detect a weapon and once verified, emergency response plans and processes are automatically activated at the touch of a button to maximize every critical second. Thank you to the 'ASTORS' judges for recognizing this life-saving technology and the value we deliver by providing first responders and on site personnel advance warning before shots are fired as well as situational intelligence during a crisis."

Omnilert Gun Detect was selected for its ability to provide 24/7 monitoring with a near-instant response at the first sight of a gun to ensure the best possible outcomes in the event of an active shooter or act of gun violence. According to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today, "The 'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies and application feasibility outside of the industry.

The eighth annual 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program that recognizes industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness – management and response, law enforcement, first responders as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our Nation Secure. The 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in- depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™'. To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com or contact AST by email at [email protected] or phone 646-450-6027.

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention system that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert platform empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Erika Powelson

Omnilert Media Relations

[email protected]

408-781-4981

SOURCE Omnilert, LLC