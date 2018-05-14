OMNIlife science™, Inc. Appoints Rick Epstein as Chief Executive Officer

"We are pleased that Rick is joining the OMNI team as our CEO and member of our Board of Directors," commented Guy Mayer, Executive Chairman of OMNI. "Rick's experience successfully leading medical device companies through new product introductions will bring great value as we begin launching our new OMNIBotics® Active Spacer™ technology for robotically balancing the ligaments in a total knee replacement surgery."

"I'm looking forward to leading OMNI through an exciting growth stage as surgeons, hospitals and surgery centers begin to experience the benefits OMNI's products and services will bring to them," Mr. Epstein stated. "The recent FDA clearance of OMNI's Active Spacer along with the OMNIBotics surgical robot and OMNI's knee implants provide surgeons with the most advanced tools available for balancing soft tissue, implanting total knees and ultimately providing the best possible outcomes for their total knee patients."

ABOUT OMNI

OMNI is a privately held company with a proprietary robotic platform, OMNIBotics®, which allows surgeons to conduct patient-specific total knee surgery designed to enhance patient satisfaction and reduce hospital costs. In addition, OMNI designs, engineers, manufactures and distributes a wide range of proprietary hip and knee implants and is focused on providing cutting edge technologies to transform outcomes in joint replacement surgery and enhance a surgeon's ability to help patients live active and pain-free lives. For more information about OMNI, please visit www.omnils.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release concerning the future business, operations and prospects of OMNIlife science, Inc., including its plans specific to OMNIBotics systems, as well as statements using the terms "plans," "believes" or similar expressions are "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties. Information contained in these forward-looking statements is inherently uncertain, and actual performance and results may differ materially due to many important factors. Such factors include, among others, changes in competitive conditions and pricing in OMNI's markets, decrease in the demand for OMNI's products, delays in OMNI's product research and development cycles, decreases in the use of OMNI's principal product lines or in procedure volume, unanticipated issues in complying with domestic or foreign regulatory requirements related to OMNI's current products or securing regulatory clearance or approvals for new products or upgrades or changes to OMNI's current products, the impact of the United States healthcare reform legislation on hospital spending and reimbursement, any unanticipated impact arising out of the securities class action or any other litigation, inquiry, or investigation brought against OMNI, increases in costs of OMNI's sales force and distributors, and unanticipated intellectual property expenditures required to develop, market, and defend OMNI's products. OMNI cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement. OMNI undertakes no obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

