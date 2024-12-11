OmniMax International, LLC Acquires Millennium Metals, Inc.

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniMax International ("OmniMax", or the "Company") has acquired Millennium Metals, Inc. ("Millennium"). Millennium is a leading manufacturer of roofing accessories, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The combined companies will greatly benefit customers of both firms, providing a more extensive product portfolio and a best-in-class service experience.

John Krause, CEO of OmniMax: "We are delighted to welcome Millennium to OmniMax, and strengthen our leadership position in the residential roofing accessories market in Florida and the broader Southeastern U.S. The addition of Millennium will help us deepen relationships with key customers by providing an unmatched mix of breadth of portfolio, quality and service in this region. Millennium complements our existing brands, including Amerimax, Berger, Flamco, and Verde, and strengthens our growth platform. We look forward to working with Millennium's team to build on their impressive 25-year foundation under the leadership of Tonya Steele and Scott Gramling."

Tonya Steele and Scott Gramling, Millennium co-founders: "We are excited to join OmniMax and to continue to grow the great business we have built. This combination will enhance Millennium's ability to serve its customers through our enhanced product offering and manufacturing capacity, while creating growth opportunities for our employees. We are excited for what is to come for our business and our customers in this next chapter of our growth, and we want our customers to know that our team will be with you every step of the way."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About OmniMax International

OmniMax International is a leading North American building products manufacturer headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We have 12 manufacturing facilities across the United States and Canada. As the top supplier in the residential roof drainage and roofing accessories markets, OmniMax has extensive scale, top brands such as Amerimax, Berger, Verde, and Flamco, and longstanding relationships with the nation's largest home center retailers and building product distributors. OmniMax International is owned by funds managed by affiliates of Strategic Value Partners, LLC, a global investment firm with more than $18 billion in assets under management, established by Victor Khosla in 2001. Learn more at www.omnimax.com and www.svpglobal.com.

About Millennium

Millennium Metals, Inc. ("Millennium") is a leading manufacturer of roofing accessories. With a manufacturing location in Jacksonville, FL, Millennium services a regional customer base with a strong geographic presence in Florida and the broader Southeast U.S.

SOURCE OmniMax