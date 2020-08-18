OmniMax International to Be Acquired by SVPGlobal

NORCROSS, Ga. and GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniMax International ("OmniMax", or the "Company") and Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates ("SVPGlobal"), a global investment firm with approximately $8 billion of assets under management, today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which SVPGlobal will acquire OmniMax.

OmniMax is the leading national manufacturer of residential roof drainage systems and a top supplier of products for outdoor living, recreational vehicle, and other building end markets. Upon completion of the transaction, OmniMax will be a portfolio company of SVPGlobal and be led by Richard Brown as President and Chief Executive Officer. OmniMax will continue to provide customers with the same high-quality products while investing in innovative solutions that meet customers' evolving needs.

"Over the last five years, OmniMax has undergone a significant transformation on our journey towards long-term profitability and sustainable growth," said Mr. Brown. "Following a thorough review of strategic alternatives, SVPGlobal is the right partner to help enhance our competitive position, as we provide our customers with industry leading building products. SVPGlobal's support will allow us to further invest in expanding our markets and developing our product portfolio, while we continue to provide our customers the best-in-class products and service for which we are known."

Mr. Brown continued, "As we move forward, we have a solid foundation and talented team that will continue to work closely with our customers and vendors to support our mutual success. At the same time, we continue to take the necessary precautions to ensure the continuity of our operations while prioritizing the health and safety of our employees. I would like to thank all of our employees for their unwavering dedication and look forward to partnering with SVPGlobal to recapitalize OmniMax and position our company for accelerated growth."

Victor Khosla, SVPGlobal's founder and Chief Investment Officer, said, "OmniMax has a unique competitive position as the #1 U.S. producer of drainage systems that protect and enhance residential buildings, a growing market which is benefiting from increased consumer focus on the home. Under SVPGlobal's sponsorship, and benefiting from a greatly deleveraged and simplified capital structure, OmniMax is positioned to take its business to the next level."

Founded in 1996, OmniMax is a leading national manufacturer of products that safeguard the home and promote outdoor living and recreation. As America's market leader in the residential roof drainage market, OmniMax has unrivaled scale, top brands such as Amerimax and Berger, and longstanding, marquee customer relationships with the nation's largest home center retailers and building product distributors. The Company's high-growth outdoor living business is a manufacturer of outdoor shade and exterior structures through brands such as Equinox, Alumawood, and Knotwood. OmniMax's commercial segment supplies made-to-order metal roofing, wall panels, and architectural products for large, custom jobs under the Fabral and CopperCraft brands. The Company is also a leading supplier to the recreational vehicle industry, which is benefiting from strong outdoor recreation and living trends.

Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in October, were not disclosed.

About OmniMax International

OmniMax, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading manufacturer of aluminum, steel, vinyl and copper building products for use primarily in the residential and commercial markets. The company sells through various channels and targets the residential repair and remodel and commercial construction markets primarily throughout North America. OmniMax was formed in 1996 and has 26 manufacturing facilities across U.S., Canada and UK. Learn more at www.omnimax.com.

About SVPGlobal

SVPGlobal is a global investment firm with approximately $8 billion in assets under management. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has 119 employees, including 46 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), London and Tokyo. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

