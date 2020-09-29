Omniome Appoints Richard Shen, Ph.D. As Chief Product Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omniome, Inc., developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform capable of delivering unsurpassed sequencing accuracy, today announces the appointment of Richard Shen, Ph.D. as Chief Product Officer.

Richard brings over 25 years' experience in the genomics space, having held senior leadership and Board of Directors positions in several molecular diagnostics and next generation sequencing companies. Richard spent 16 years at Illumina in a number of roles, including as Vice President, Oncology R&D and Vice President, Consumables Product Development, among others. Before Illumina, Richard led the High-Throughput Sequencing Facility at Myriad Genetics.

"We are excited to welcome Richard to the Omniome team. His deep experience in product development in the Next Generation Sequencing space will complement our team," said Ken Song, M.D., Executive Chairman of Omniome. "Richard will have direct oversight of final product development and launch of our groundbreaking sequencing platform."

Richard Shen, Ph.D., Chief Product Officer of Omniome, commented: "I am excited to join Omniome at such a key time in the Company's development. With its cutting-edge technology and collective expertise, Omniome is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in the Next Generation Sequencing space. I am thrilled to become part of the team and to contribute to Omniome's success in delivering its best-in-class sequencing technology to the market."

About Omniome

Omniome is developing a breakthrough DNA sequencing platform capable of delivering unsurpassed sequencing accuracy with the potential to advance cancer diagnostics, drive high fidelity single-cell applications and broadly support clinical sequencing. Our proprietary scar-free sequencing biochemistry and technology provides enhanced precision and flexibility. To learn more about Omniome, please visit our website at www.omniome.com.

Contact

Karen Smith, VP of People & Culture

[email protected]

SOURCE Omniome, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.omniome.com

