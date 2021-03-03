Omniome Appoints Thomas O'Lenic As Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omniome, Inc., developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform capable of delivering unsurpassed sequencing accuracy, announces the appointment of Thomas O'Lenic to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, effective from today's date. Thomas brings over 30 years of life science, diagnostic, forensic and drug discovery market experience, most recently as a CEO in the analytical testing market.

In this new role, Thomas will be responsible for building a global commercial strategy and leading sales, marketing and support activities. He will report to Chief Executive Officer, Robert Wicke.

Thomas held successful commercial, General Manager and executive leadership positions with Advanced Cell Diagnostics (now a Bio-Techne brand), IntegenX (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), Molecular Devices (a Danaher company), PerSeptive Biosystems, Millipore and FreeSlate. His record of aggressive market expansion helped grow revenue at above-market rates.

"We are excited to welcome Tom to Omniome as we look forward to key commercialization milestones and building our stellar commercial team," said Robert Wicke. "Tom will help shape late-stage commercial capabilities which will be central to a successful market entry."

Thomas commented: "I am thrilled to be joining Omniome at such an exciting time for the company and I look forward to driving the Omniome mission to collaborate with the scientific community and enabling them with the most accurate sequencing solution."

Omniome is developing a breakthrough DNA sequencing platform capable of delivering unsurpassed sequencing accuracy with the potential to advance cancer diagnostics, drive high fidelity single-cell applications and broadly support clinical sequencing. Our proprietary scar-free sequencing biochemistry and technology provide enhanced precision and flexibility. To learn more about the company, please visit www.omniome.com.

