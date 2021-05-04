Omniome Promotes Richard Shen To President

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omniome, Inc., developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform capable of delivering unsurpassed sequencing accuracy, announces the promotion of Richard Shen, PhD to the role of President. Richard brings over 20 years of leadership experience from the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and molecular diagnostic markets.

Richard assumes the position after leading development as Chief Product Officer since his arrival at Omniome. He will report to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ken Song, MD.

Richard unites rich experience in assay development, biochemistry research, manufacturing, quality control, operations, routine diagnostics and global leadership. He also holds Board of Director positions in several companies. Richard played many key roles during his 16-year period at Illumina, including the development of array platforms, NGS systems and applications, and the development of early cancer detection assays using cell-free DNA. Prior to Illumina, Richard led the High-Throughput Sequencing Facility at Myriad Genetics.

"Omniome has continued to make substantial progress on its innovative sequencing technology," said Ken Song, MD, Executive Chairman at Omniome. "Richard has a highly successful career in developing and launching disruptive genomic technologies. His deep understanding of the market opportunity coupled with his technical product development expertise uniquely positions him to be a strong leader for Omniome as President."

Richard commented, "My exposure to this innovative technology and to the creative, dedicated people at Omniome, have reinforced my belief that we can develop a competitive NGS platform. I believe Omniome has the core building blocks and talent needed to execute on that vision. I'm excited to guide this organization to craft the world's most accurate sequencing solution."

Richard's promotion to President follows the departure of Robert Wicke as CEO.

About Omniome

Omniome is developing a breakthrough DNA sequencing platform capable of delivering unsurpassed sequencing accuracy with the potential to advance cancer diagnostics, drive high fidelity single-cell applications and broadly support clinical sequencing. Our proprietary scar-free sequencing biochemistry and technology provide enhanced precision and flexibility. To learn more about the company, please visit www.omniome.com.

