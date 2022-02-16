Omnipan® Launches Next Generation Cookware on Amazon

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Avenue, the California-based startup behind the design of the wildly successful, multifunctional cookware – Omnipan, recently announced wider launch of the revolutionary product on Amazon®. It offers the most innovatively engineered and sustainable cookware for a modern generation of young urban professionals that are time and space constrained and clamoring for new solutions for home cooking.

Omnipan Mega Set for all your cooking and baking needs. Get inspired with "Cooking with Omnipan" cookbook.

Omnipan backed by major R&D yielded a world class, FDA-approved product that allows to prep, cook, eat, store, reheat, and clean with astonishing ease. It is capable of withstanding heat of up to 450 °F in the oven. It can be used in multiple terrains - conventional oven, toaster oven, gas oven, microwave, refrigerator, freezer, and dishwasher. Every aspect of the cookware including specially designed lids focus on different modalities of cooking like steaming, baking, etc. After use, the entire set can be be stored compactly, enabling young professionals optimize both, space and time.

One attractive add-on to Omnipan is the comprehensive 176-page detailed cookbook curated with colorful pictures, illustrations, and recipes; hand tailored to prepare food from worldwide cuisines. The recipes span multiple continents and food styles like vegan, gluten-free, protein, seafood, baking, desserts, etc. that can be made using Omnipan.

Omnipan has received stellar online reviews via a highly successful global Kickstarter launch in 2021 with happy backers from 68 countries including US and Canada. It achieved remarkable achievement of 2,800% of its original funding goal and locked in over 4000 pre-orders within one month.

The current Amazon launch brings this amazing cookware to mainstream audience. Some of the early reviews on Amazon highlight the product market fit.

"I can't stop using them."

"These are our favorite things to use lately."

"The lids fit securely and makes storing leftovers so easy."

"I have a lifelong passion for the culinary arts" said Seema Shenoy, CEO of Chef Avenue. "Our team spent countless hours researching swaths of information on product design and materials to conceptualize the structure and patent-pending makeup of the Omnipan. Our goal is to energize new generation of younger people to prepare tasty home meals without the hassle."

Chef Avenue is a cookware startup headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. It produces innovative cookware and snack food products. For more information, visit https://www.chef-avenue.com/.

Omnipan is registered trademark and Chef Avenue is trademark of Chef Avenue LLC.

