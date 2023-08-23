OMNIPLEX, a Constellis Company, Awarded $8.3M Contract with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

News provided by

Constellis

23 Aug, 2023, 13:22 ET

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) awarded OMNIPLEX, a Constellis company, an $8.3M background investigative services contract. This contract adds to the company's overall portfolio of delegated authority customers and continues the 22-year partnership with the Department of Homeland Security. OMNIPLEX was awarded the contract on May 4, 2023, and will support USCIS by providing background investigative services.

"Constellis has been a trusted partner for background investigation services to the Federal government and commercial customers since 1990. This award continues our long-term commitment and maintains the company's long-standing partnership with the DHS," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "We are honored to support the USCIS mission."

About Constellis

Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in the Washington D.C. area, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include a range of services, including background investigations, K-9, technical services, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, logistics and life support, fleet maintenance, construction, contingency operations, and emergency response. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

SOURCE Constellis

