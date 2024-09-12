Omnipresent Invests in Global Partnerships with Appointment of Stephen Hoffman as Partnerships Lead - Americas

Industry veteran, Stephen Hoffman , appointed as Sales & Partnerships Lead - Americas

Appointment strengthens Omnipresent's commitment to building strong alliances and partnerships to support seamless global employment

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnipresent, a leading global employment platform supporting compliant employment in over 160 countries, have announced the appointment of Stephen Hoffman as Sales & Partnerships Lead for the Americas. Stephen brings nearly two decades of experience developing partnerships for global workforce management and employer of record solutions.

Guenther Eisinger - CEO of Omnipresent Stephen Hoffman - Sales & Partnerships lead at Omnipresent

In an increasingly globalised labour market, multinational companies need access to fully integrated global employment solutions if they're to grow their workforce compliantly and expand their business profitably. This appointment will support Omnipresent's partnerships strategy and goal of creating the most integrated global employer of record and contractor management solution.

On joining Omnipresent, Stephen said:

"What sets Omnipresent apart in the employer of record space is its focus on being a compliance first, expert-led partner for its customers.

Our partnerships strategy will drive us to work with like-minded companies to ensure that our clients get access to truly people-centric global employment solutions that will allow their workforce to prosper and grow."

George Britton, Omnipresent's Director of GTM welcomed Steve's appointment:

"Bringing Stephen on to the Omnipresent team demonstrates the importance of Partnerships to the HCM space. The global employment sector becomes more complex every year and we believe it's by partnering with companies in adjacent sectors that we can best help our customers make sense of this complexity and, ultimately, help them realise their global expansion ambitions."

Guenther Eisinger, founder and CEO said

"Omnipresent was founded with a mission to make global employment easier. Whether it's employment law experts, professional services firms or HRIS providers, our Partnerships strategy enables us to foster collaborations with companies that share this mission. Stephen's appointment is an exciting new chapter in Omnipresent's journey and I'm delighted to welcome him aboard."

About Omnipresent

Omnipresent is a global, compliance first employment solutions provider that simplifies international employment. Enabling companies to safely hire, onboard, pay & manage employees and contractors worldwide.

Contact Information for press enquiries

Stuart Phillips

Head of Marketing

Omnipresent

[email protected]



www.omnipresent.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501941/Omnipresent_Guenther_Eisinger.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501942/Omnipresent_Stephen_Hoffman.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503140/Omnipresent_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Omnipresent