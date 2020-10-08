Omnipresent now present in 143 countries around the world, helping companies employ anytime, anywhere

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What is Omnipresent

Omnipresent now present in 143 countries.

Catalysed by Covid-19, everyone is now working remotely. Without a need to be colocated, many people have realised they can work from wherever they want, and many are relocating. At the same time, many employers have realised the benefits of working remotely and are opening up their hiring to a global talent pool.

However, as businesses become more global, new challenges are introduced as companies need to ensure they are operating compliantly and paying the right level of tax in all of the countries they have staff in.

Omnipresent addresses this challenge with a global employment platform, which manages the complexity of international employment, including payroll, tax, benefits and compliance in a simplified, cost effective and legally compliant tech platform.

A one-stop shop for global growth

It was only a couple of months ago that Omnipresent announced its latest funding round of $2m. The financing was to be used to extend Omnipresent's coverage to 80 markets by the end of 2020, a feat that they have been able to surpass a quarter earlier and with an addition of over 60 more countries globally.

"We have hugely accelerated our expansion this year, as we prepared to serve companies that are emerging from COVID with a new way of operating. With this launch into over 143 countries, our clients can truly access the best qualified people, no matter where they are, without the usual operational headaches that come with it. We're also really excited to be able to play our part in opening up opportunities for talented people all over the world that they wouldn't historically have been able to access," said Matt Wilson, the company's co-founder and Co-CEO.

For employers for whom remote employment means having the freedom to unlock talent anywhere, Omnipresent has become the go to for global growth. "Omnipresent has been an invaluable part of our growth journey allowing us to focus on finding the best talent for our business regardless of location. Managing our rapidly growing global team in one place is a life-saver!" said Jerad, CEO and Co-founder of Riskbook, a rapidly growing startup with a distributed international team.

Omnipresent's market leading coverage now spans six continents and 143 countries, see the full list on our website .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Omnipresent

Related Links

https://www.omnipresent.group

