OmniSci Advances to Final Demonstration Event in U.S. Air Force AFWERX Multi-Domain Operations Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics , today announced it has been selected to participate in an exclusive demonstration event by AFWERX, a U.S. Air Force innovation program. As one of only thirty finalists selected from a field of more than 300 applicant companies, OmniSci will showcase how its GPU-accelerated data analytics can improve Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) for the Air Force and other branches of the U.S. military.

The mission of AFWERX is to solve major challenges the USAF faces through innovation and collaboration with external subject matter experts. Its Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) Challenge seeks to create an impenetrable technology platform that enables the Air Force to receive data, orient it into useful information, support decision-making, and then disseminate situational awareness to relevant parties in minutes. MDO Challenge demonstration event participants have successfully demonstrated their ability to assist personnel in responding to real-time events such as defensive and offensive operations, as well as stability operations including humanitarian crises.

"Like many federal agencies, the USAF is looking for new ways to solve massively complex problems, especially those requiring real-time situational awareness. They need systems that provide a high degree of confidence for decision making and determining a course of action, in real-time," noted Ray Falcione, vice president of federal business, OmniSci. "The AFWERX model to evaluate, promote and adopt relevant technology that satisfies mission needs is very forward-thinking and effective. We thank the Air Force for giving us the opportunity to showcase our capabilities at this important venue."

Using its proprietary analytics technology, purpose-built for GPUs, OmniSci is able to process billions of rows of data in milliseconds. This game-changing approach to data analytics offers answers at the speed of thought; for one government customer, a query that once took 18 hours to run is now resolved in less than a second.

OmniSci was selected for the AFWERX Multi-Domain Operations Challenge following its presentation at the AFWERX MDO Showcase, part of the AFWERX Fusion Xperience in July. The pitch-day event takes place September 10-12 in Las Vegas. To register for the the MDO Challenge demonstration event, click here .

OmniSci (formerly MapD) is the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallel computing power of GPUs, the platform is available in the cloud (OmniSci Cloud and leading public cloud providers) and on-premise (OmniSci Core and Enterprise Edition). OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

