OmniSci Announces Multiple Opportunities To Accelerate Geospatial, GPU Database Knowledge At GTC 2021, April 12-16

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in accelerated analytics, today announced its Platinum Sponsorship of GTC 2021 , the premier AI conference. Leading OmniSci's presence at this free virtual event, April 12-16, 2021, will be seminars by OmniSci VP of Product, Venkat Krishnamurthy, Spatial Data Science Practice Lead, Dr. Mike Flaxman, Data Scientist, Abhishek Damera, and Director of Federal Solutions, Adam Edelman, as they discuss new ways to enhance data science and geospatial insight through the power of GPU-based accelerated analytics.

During GTC 2021, OmniSci will have company experts available for one-on-one virtual meetings to help users learn how to gain actionable insights from their largest datasets at unprecedented speeds.

OmniSci's GTC 2021 lineup of seminars and training sessions will include:

The Macroscope Initiative - Building Planetary geoML with OmniSci featuring Dr. Mike Flaxman , Spatial Data Science Practice Lead, PhD & Abhishek Damera , Data Scientist, exploring three applications of the macroscope concept, applying it to the monitoring of individual tree health for hundreds of millions of trees, the exposure of static and moving assets to weather, and the analysis of ship movement patterns.

featuring Dr. , Spatial Data Science Practice Lead, PhD & , Data Scientist, exploring three applications of the macroscope concept, applying it to the monitoring of individual tree health for hundreds of millions of trees, the exposure of static and moving assets to weather, and the analysis of ship movement patterns. GPU-Optimized User Defined Functions in OmniSciDB, featuring VP of Product Venkat Krishnamurthy, showing how the OmniSciDB engine can be leveraged as a high performance framework to accelerate User Defined Functions (UDFs) far beyond those found in typical SQL-based data processing platforms.

featuring VP of Product Venkat Krishnamurthy, showing how the OmniSciDB engine can be leveraged as a high performance framework to accelerate User Defined Functions (UDFs) far beyond those found in typical SQL-based data processing platforms. Global Maritime Awareness—From Space to Cloud to Desktop Analytics, featuring Adam Edelman , Federal Solutions, along with Iain Goodridge , Senior Director of Business Development at Spire, and Ryan Zupancic, Sr. Business Development Manager at Amazon Web Services GovCloud, demonstrating how OmniSci is helping derive advanced insights from space-based data. The session will show how space, civil, defense, and intelligence agencies can use historical vessel tracking data to drive global maritime domain awareness and monitor illegal activity.

"OmniSci's connection to NVIDIA is well-known and longstanding. As a part of the RAPIDS partner ecosystem , OmniSci has been a key player in advancing the science of accelerated analytics," stated Todd Mostak, CEO and co-founder of OmniSci. "This year's GTC event will be an exceptional opportunity for data scientists and analysts to expand their knowledge of geospatial, spatiotemporal, and big data applications using the combined power of NVIDIA accelerated computing and the OmniSci platform."

Debut of OmniSci Free

OmniSci Free , a full-featured version of the company's accelerated analytics platform, is now available for use at no cost. OmniSci Free allows users to leverage the full power -of the OmniSci Analytics Platform, including OmniSciDB, OmniSci Render Engine, OmniSci Immerse, and the OmniSci Data Science Toolkit.

OmniSci Free is licensed for commercial use with the exception of paid hosting. It supports up to three active user sessions and 32GB memory capacity. To download OmniSci Free, go to https://www.omnisci.com/platform/downloads/free .

Registration for Webinars, Meetings

GTC (GPU Technology Conference) provides training, insights, and direct access about many of the hottest topics in computing today, from AI and deep learning to intelligent machines, high performance computing, accelerated data science and more.

To attend one of the OmniSci speaker sessions at GTC 2021, visit https://nvda.ws/3b477Da . To arrange a one-on-one virtual meeting with an OmniSci technology expert during GTC 2021, go to https://www2.omnisci.com//event/nvidia-gtc/lp .

About OmniSci:

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

