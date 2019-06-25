OmniSci Announces Partnership with Core Scientific

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics, today announced a partnership with Core Scientific , a leader in best-in-class Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain cloud infrastructure and software solutions. This partnership offers OmniSci users with large datasets and persistent workloads a powerful, cost-effective option for accessing the OmniSci platform.

"The availability of OmniSci's GPU-accelerated analytics platform on Core Scientific's AI-Ready Infrastructure (AIRI) provides our data science customers with speed-of-thought big data analytics and visualization on Core Scientific's ultra-fast GPU hardware," said Ashish Bambroo, vice president of business development, OmniSci. "This partnership enables the speed needed for customers to transform their business by analyzing up to billions of rows of data in milliseconds and training new AI business models."

OmniSci's mission is to make analytics instant, powerful, and effortless for everyone. Expanding OmniSci's availability to Core Scientific's NVIDIA DGX-based cloud service allows users with persistent high performance GPU workload needs another way to get started with GPU-accelerated analytics.

"OmniSci running on the AIRI infrastructure allows people to turn data into actionable information in ways not previously possible – and that fundamentally changes how businesses make decisions," said Kevin Turner, chief executive officer, Core Scientific. "This partnership enables Core Scientific to fully optimize OmniSci to run in our Cloud for Data Scientists. We're excited to see how our customers will utilize our new collaboration to tackle the world's most advanced AI challenges."

Core Scientific is a founding silver sponsor of Converge 2019, OmniSci's inaugural user conference for GPU analytics and data science. For more information on accessing OmniSci with Core Scientific contact sales@omnisci.com .

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific is a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, delivering best-in-class infrastructure and software solutions. In an increasingly distributed and connected world, we believe Blockchain and AI will fundamentally change the way information is processed, shared and stored across a range of industries. Lead by a team that has a 10+ year AI success story, Core Scientific provides custom AI cloud and hosting solutions at scale. At Core Scientific, we are building data centers for accelerated AI that scales to massive data sets and delivers computational performance for the most complex of deep learning challenges. Our platform is trusted by large-scale partners around the world to deliver reliable solutions that quickly adapt to dynamic market conditions. Learn more at https://www.corescientific.com/ .

About OmniSci

OmniSci (formerly MapD) is the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallel computing power of GPUs, the platform is available in the cloud (OmniSci Cloud and leading public cloud providers) and on-premise (OmniSci Core and Enterprise Edition). OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Wille

SSPR

507/403-9347

rwille@sspr.com

SOURCE OmniSci

Related Links

http://www.omnisci.com

