OmniSci Announces Sponsors for Inaugural Converge Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci, the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics, today announced the initial sponsors of its first-ever user conference, Converge. The four sponsors include HP as the conference's Platinum sponsor, NVIDIA and Amazon Web Services (AWS) as Gold sponsors, and Core Scientific as a Silver sponsor.

"I'm thrilled that HP, NVIDIA, AWS, and Core Scientific are founding sponsors of Converge, and look forward to the use cases and insights that these partners will share at the conference," said Todd Mostak, OmniSci co-founder and CEO.

"Converge is the premier conference for GPU-accelerated analytics and data science, and HP is proud to be the Platinum sponsor," stated Jared Dame, director of AI and data science, HP. "We have a strong partnership with OmniSci and are working together to accelerate the future of compute."

The conference takes place October 21-23 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. Big data analysts, geospatial analysts and data scientists will gather to learn from experts and thought leaders as they explore the latest innovations in the fast-growing field of GPU-accelerated analytics and data science.

"The OmniSci platform, powered by NVIDIA GPUs, accelerates AI solutions so customers gain deeper insights into their business," said Josh Patterson, general manager of data science at NVIDIA. "At Converge we'll be sharing updates on the latest techniques for data analytics, machine learning and deep learning -- including updates to our open-sourced RAPIDS software that can help data scientists get their work done up to 50x faster and significantly expand the type of research they're able to do."

"Core Scientific has fully optimized the OmniSci platform to run in our Cloud for Data Scientists," said Kevin Turner, CEO, Core Scientific. "We are proud to offer users with persistent workloads a powerful new option for accessing the OmniSci platform. As a founding Silver sponsor of Converge, we look forward to connecting with the data science community at the event."

The Converge keynote on Tuesday, October 22, will feature luminaries in the field of data science including Travis Oliphant, founder of Quansight; Wes McKinney, founder of Datapad; and OmniSci co-founder and CEO Todd Mostak.

Learn more and register for OmniSci Converge: https://converge.omnisci.com/.

About OmniSci

OmniSci (formerly MapD) is the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallel computing power of GPUs, the platform is available in the cloud (OmniSci Cloud and leading public cloud providers) and on-premise. OmniSci is available in Enterprise Edition and OmniSciDB Open Source Edition. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com.

