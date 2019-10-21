OmniSci Debuts 'OmniSci for Good,' Making Accelerated Analytics Accessible for Social Benefit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in accelerated analytics, today at Converge 2019 announced the debut of OmniSci for Good , a program that provides non-profit organizations and researchers with free access to the powerful OmniSci analytics platform. The goal of OmniSci for Good is to support those using advanced data analytics to make a difference in the world.

OmniSci's accelerated analytics platform allows users to create rich, visualized narratives from billion-row datasets at the speed of thought. The platform has proven invaluable at bringing new insight to complex, seemingly intractable problems, making it well suited to help solve pressing environmental, community, health-related and public safety challenges—even those happening in real-time.

From mapping the human genome to analyzing prescriptions during the Opioid crisis, big data analytics has emerged as an unequalled tool for solving societal challenges and generating substantial social value.

"OmniSci for Good combines our company's values for social benefit with our singular expertise in accelerated analytics. Our intent is to empower people and organizations working for positive change," said Aaron Williams, OmniSci's vice president of global community. "We believe this program will have unique and far-reaching benefits, and I look forward to seeing the projects that develop from it."

OmniSci's analytics platform has already proven effective in speeding resolution of one of America's most urgent community problems: the Flint, Michigan water crisis. Using the platform, a team of analysts from the University of Michigan and Georgia Tech trained a machine learning model to predict where to find and efficiently replace thousands of lead pipes that contribute to the crisis.

"Our research involved extremely large, complex datasets from multiple sources. No solution other than OmniSci accelerated analytics could have handled the computation and processing loads involved," stated Dr. Eric Schwartz, the University of Michigan researcher leading the project, and co-founder of the startup BlueConduit. "Its ability to graphically represent the results, in maps detailed to street and even house levels, has changed the course of the project for us."

To be eligible for OmniSci for Good, entities must be a non-profit organization or non-commercial research team or individual. Approved entities are provided with a free one-year license to the full OmniSci platform, renewable annually as long as the project is in process and showing community benefit. The program includes support from OmniSci's developers and advocates through the company's community forum .

Learn more about the OmniSci for Good program here .

About OmniSci

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com.

