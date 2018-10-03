OmniSci Demonstrates the Power of Extreme Analytics in the Escalating Fight Against the Opioid Crisis

The U.S. government produces some of the most socially-impactful and politically-powerful data in the world. By combining and interpreting opiate usage data against industry datasets using OmniSci's extreme analytics platform, data scientists and analysts can derive fresh insights for public health services, abuse/overdose prevention, and criminal prosecution.

"The upcoming OmniSci presentation, indicative of the power of extreme analytics to address social problems like opioid abuse, illustrates just one of the many ways Big Data can now be interrogated at the speed of thought," said Todd Mostak, CEO and Co-founder of OmniSci. "The power of GPU-driven analytics to analyze up to billions of rows of data in milliseconds is truly transformative—and something we will show clearly in the October 24 session."

Starting with geospatial data, OmniSci's platform can parse insight from dozens of datasets with precision. For example, analysts can create random polygons around specific geographic areas to determine which doctors, in which specialties, are prescribing specific quantities of opioids in selected cities, broken out by the drug prescribed. Data can also be used to improve public health remedies by determining what specific resources and services are needed in various areas, down to specific zip codes.

"Fighting the Opioid Crisis through Extreme Analytics" will take place on Wednesday, October 24 in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. Also on October 24, OmniSci's CEO will take part in a panel discussion entitled "How Startups Work with the Government" .

"The pace of change in data science is reaching incredible levels thanks not only to the explosion in data worldwide, but also to the creation of GPU-driven analytics platforms that can query those data instantaneously," said Mostak. "Through our presentations at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference, we will be showcasing the new ways these technologies are positively impacting government, industry, research, and education."

About OmniSci:

Founded in 2013, OmniSci (formerly MapD) is the creator of an extreme analytics platform used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. The platform, available in cloud-based (OmniSci Cloud) and licensed versions (Open Source Core, Community Edition, and Enterprise Edition), harnesses the massive parallel computing of GPUs for data analytics. OmniSci originated from research at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

