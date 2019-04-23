OmniSci Hires Laura Craig as Vice President of Sales, Americas

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics, today announced the hiring of tech industry veteran Laura Craig as vice president of sales, Americas. Craig, with more than 20 years of sales management experience in data analytics, big data exploration, and database management, among other technologies, is responsible for expanding and leading the company's sales team in the Americas as it addresses significantly increasing demand across a number of industries.

"Laura is an exceptionally experienced sales executive with the domain expertise and cultural values that will greatly benefit OmniSci and our customers," noted Grant Halloran, OmniSci EVP and chief commercial officer. "Our overarching goal is to build long-term customer value. Laura's strengths in understanding and meeting customer needs, combined with her wealth of experience in the data analytics field will help us accelerate expansion of our world-class sales team."

Craig comes to OmniSci from Datameer, a big data platform provider, where she held a similar position. Prior to Datameer, Craig had an extended tenure at Teradata, a S&P 400 provider of database and analytics-related technologies, where she rose through the ranks from senior account executive to vice president of sales. While at Datameer and Teradata, Craig recruited, developed and managed a team of nearly two dozen sales and technical support personnel responsible for critical accounts in a wide range of industries including healthcare, life sciences, retail, media and ET, utilities, payments and high-tech manufacturing.

"OmniSci is at the epicenter of an area I've always been passionate about: leveraging technology to help enterprises meet their vital and strategic business objectives," stated Craig. "I'm excited to leverage my sales management experience in the data and analytics industry to expand and lead a sales team capable of meeting OmniSci's level of hypergrowth."

In addition to her extensive business background, Craig has been a volunteer and board member for a number of community organizations. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Dayton.

OmniSci (formerly MapD) is the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallel computing power of GPUs, the platform is available in the cloud (OmniSci Cloud and leading public cloud providers) and on-premise (OmniSci Core and Enterprise Edition). OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

