OmniSci Promotes Pey Silvester to Vice President of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in accelerated analytics, today announced that the company has promoted Pey Silvester to Vice President of Engineering. Silvester joined OmniSci in 2019 as Director of Engineering and has played a key role in building the company's world-class engineering team. In her new position, she will lead all aspects of product development for the fast-growing technology and analytics innovation leader.

"Pey has done an amazing job driving product development, extending the OmniSci platform and creating a top-flight engineering team," said Todd Mostak, co-founder and CEO of OmniSci. "Just as importantly, she embodies the company's obsession with customer-focused innovation and has been instrumental in furthering our mission to make analytics instant, powerful and effortless for everyone. I look forward to continuing to work with her toward that goal in her new role."

With a decade and a half of proven engineering leadership experience, Silvester's expertise includes leading teams that deliver world-class enterprise and consumer applications. Prior to joining OmniSci, Silvester built Amazon's first Alexa team in Vancouver and launched the Alexa Skills Kit simulators and testing platforms. Before that, Silvester led performance, QA and engineering teams at NetApp, launching the company's large-scale, high-performance object, CIFS and NFS storage platforms. Earlier in her career, Silvester held key leadership roles in engineering, QA, automation, infrastructure, performance and analytics at Bycast Inc.

"When I first got a look at OmniSci's capabilities several years ago, I was blown away by the platform's potential to transform big data analytics, and I was so impressed by the quality of the OmniSci team and the company's incredible workplace culture," Silvester said. "We've achieved extraordinary things together over the past few years, and we're just getting started. I'm excited about the company's future and thrilled to be a part of it in this new role."

About OmniSci:

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

