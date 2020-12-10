OmniSci Recognized as the Best Data Visualization Solution by the 2020 Tech Ascension Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci today announced its platform has been recognized as the Best Data Visualization Solution by the 2020 Tech Ascension Awards.

The OmniSci platform allows users to interactively query, visualize and accelerate data science workflows—even those involving tens of billions of rows of data. OmniSci's platform is revolutionizing how big data becomes actionable, from marketing and finance to logistics and customer service—and in academia, research, government agencies, disaster management, public safety and national defense—OmniSci accelerated analytics is exponentially changing the speed and depth of understanding across industries. For telco clients, OmniSci delivers improved network performance and customer experience, but for public sector clients , the impact is measured in safe water delivery and effectively communicated public information.

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in B2B and B2B technology. In the second year of the Tech Ascension Awards, only the most cutting-edge companies stood above the rest. The Tech Ascension awards judged applicants based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards proved their technology solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

"It's incredibly rewarding to receive the Tech Ascension Award in the Data Visualization platform category," said Hardik Chheda, OmniSci's VP Product & Engineering, "our team is focused on providing the tools and resources to more accurately and quickly answer challenging spatial-temporal queries. We're honored by the recognition for the platform's potential."

"Big data is helping organizations across the world enhance the customer experience, cost optimize, drastically improve operational efficiencies and enable more real-time actions," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "We're very excited to recognize these big data leaders with innovative solutions that are helping organizations utilize rich, powerful data in unique and invaluable ways."

About OmniSci

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com.

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com.

