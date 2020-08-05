OmniSci Shortlisted for 2020 SaaS Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci is happy to announce that it has been named a finalist in the 2020 Software-as-a-Service Awards program in the category Best Data-Driven SaaS.

Now in its fifth year of celebrating software innovation, the SaaS Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Categories for 2020 include Best Data-Driven SaaS Product and Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product, alongside new categories for Digital Marketing, Healthcare and Conferencing.

Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "Software-as-a-service's force for positive disruption never seems to abate, with seemingly unending solutions for modern business.

"This year is of course a special case, with SaaS not only at the forefront of remodelling existing business processes, but also agilely responding with pioneering solutions to unavoidable global disruptions. Indeed, SaaS technologies are now celebrated as providing new and inventive ways for organizations to perform what might have once seemed simple tasks in a changing international landscape. From fulfilling orders to arranging meetings, SaaS technologies are more important than ever.

"To recognize this, we have donated entry fees from shortlisted entrants to this year's 'Communication, Collaboration and Conferencing' category to the WHO's COVID-19 Response Fund. Together, we have raised $3,555 for the fund, an achievement we hope underscores the vital need for sustained organizational innovation across all sectors.

"It's our joy at the SaaS Awards to celebrate the innovations that fuel business, although of course compiling this year's shortlist has been more difficult than ever. We look forward to announcing the category winners at the end of August."

Aaron Williams, VP of Marketing at OmniSci, said, "It's an honor to be named to the SaaS Awards shortlist in the Best Data-Driven SaaS category. It recognizes the hard work and commitment of the OmniSci team. During a particularly challenging year, I'm proud of the ways that the team has come together to increase the use of accelerated analytics, particularly with our COVID-19 dashboard and project with Blue Conduit to visualize the Flint water crisis ."

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 and the program will return in Spring 2021. Hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-software-awards-shortlist/

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2021 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About OmniSci:

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

