OmniSci to Highlight Strong Federal Market Momentum at GEOINT 2019 Symposium

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci, the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics, today announced it will be showcasing its strong and expanding federal market presence at the GEOINT 2019 Symposium, June 2-5 in San Antonio. In addition to exhibiting at the GEOINT Expo and a talk by OmniSci CEO Todd Mostak on June 3, OmniSci will highlight its successes in geospatial intelligence with a growing list of Defense, Intelligence and Homeland Security customers.

Since expanding its exposure to the federal market late last year, numerous government agencies have deployed the OmniSci platform. OmniSci has been widely approved for procurement after receiving its General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule award, its Air Force approved listing, and its DOD Certificate to Field (CTF). Its proof of concept is currently demonstrating across the government network; moreover, the company recently doubled its federal service team.

"The OmniSci platform is gaining traction in scores of government applications due to its ability to query and visualize massive, multi-billion row datasets in milliseconds," said Ray Falcione, vice president of federal business, OmniSci. "From real-time situational awareness, to geospatial intelligence at large scale, to disaster management, our solution is not only redefining the limits of scale but also accelerating time-to-insight—perhaps the greatest need faced by federal users."

"As an early investor in OmniSci, we understood and invested in the company's capability to enable GPU-powered data visualization at a scale and speed that was previously unachievable," said George Hoyem, managing partner, In-Q-Tel. Hoyem further stated that "OmniSci's GPU-powered solution allows for billions of time series data elements to be explored and graphically rendered in real-time, without down-sampling, which is a huge win to open up new analytic use cases for our intelligence community partners."

On Monday, June 3, Mostak will participate in the symposium's Lightning Talks, presenting on "Accelerating Geospatial Intelligence with GPU-accelerated Analytics" during the 3:20-4:10 p.m. session at The Innovation Corner, Booth 1943 in the exhibit hall. For more information, visit the OmniSci booth #1526 at GEOINT 2019 Symposium.

OmniSci (formerly MapD) is the pioneer in GPU-accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallel computing power of GPUs, the platform is available in the cloud (OmniSci Cloud and leading public cloud providers) and on-premise (OmniSci Core and Enterprise Edition). OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com.

