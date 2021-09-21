OmniSci to Showcase Power of Massively-Accelerated Geospatial Analytics at GEOINT 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci, the accelerated analytics platform, today announced its activities at GEOINT Symposium 2021 , America's largest annual gathering of geospatial intelligence professionals, October 5-8, 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition to exhibiting at the event, Dr. Mike Flaxman, OmniSci's Product Lead, will speak at two sessions about the power of GPU-accelerated geospatial analytics as the key to effective real-time decision-making for U.S. defense agencies.

OmniSci is the only visual analytics platform capable of querying and visualizing billions of rows of data milliseconds. At these speeds—the scale of modern data—U.S. defense agencies can achieve the seamless geospatial interactivity and usability of their massive volumes of data. The platform provides lightning-fast mapping of user queries, enabling even non-technical users to interrogate data at the speed of their natural curiosity.

OmniSci will be showcasing its platform at the event, emphasizing new applications that meet the priorities of users in the federal government as well as academia and geospatial industry. In addition, Dr. Flaxman will speak on the latest analytics topics at the following sessions:

Innovation Hub—Lightning Talks/Session 4, Wednesday October 6 , 3:00PM —"Geo-Enrichment of Multi-Billion Feature Datasets" (Talks begin at 2:45PM )

—"Geo-Enrichment of Multi-Billion Feature Datasets" (Talks begin at ) Morning Training Session, Friday October 8 , 7:30AM (Room 120)— "From 0 to Hero with GeoSQL and No-Code Dashboards"

"The world has been beset with unprecedented and historic challenges in the past year. The need for instant, intuitive, accurate and highly insightful geospatial analysis has never been greater," stated Ray Falcione Jr., VP of Federal, OmniSci. "Attendees at GEOINT 2021 will have the opportunity to see how OmniSci's accelerated analytics platform can provide critical geospatial understanding unlike any other solution on the market today."

At OmniSci's GEOINT 2021 exhibit, Booth 1214, attendees will be able to experience GPU-accelerated analytics firsthand. Demonstrations will include AIS shipping, wildfire risk mitigation, 5G planning, cybersecurity, and public demos of ships, tweet mapping, COVID-19 spread and more.

USGIF GEOINT Symposium 2021 will be held at the America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis. To register to meet with OmniSci at GEOINT, go to https://www2.omnisci.com/events-geoint-symposium/lp .

About OmniSci:

OmniSci is the accelerated analytics platform. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

