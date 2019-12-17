OmniSci's Increasing Momentum in Accelerated Analytics and Data Science Bolstered by First-Ever User Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci , the pioneer in accelerated analytics, today recapped its achievements for 2019, highlighted by Converge in October, its inaugural global user conference. Coming on the heels of business expansion to the EMEA region, a new San Francisco headquarters, growth with over 5,000 enterprise, community and cloud users and a groundbreaking collaboration with Intel, Converge 2019 firmly established OmniSci as a pioneer in big data analytics.

Held October 21-23 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, Converge 2019 attracted many of the top names in data science along with nearly 250 analytics industry professionals. Attendees heard experts from dozens of major organizations including BMW, Charter, NVIDIA, Skyhook, TELUS, Verizon and UCLA . Todd Mostak, OmniSci CEO, welcomed the guests by sharing OmniSci's vision for the future of analytics—one that, for the first time, includes a CPU version of OmniSci Enterprise Edition.

"From our beginning, OmniSci has been focused on providing our users the fastest and most frictionless path to insight on the largest datasets," Mostak noted in his remarks. The company's announcement of OmniSci's collaboration with Intel, made at Converge, brings the power of massive parallelism to Intel's Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel Optane™ DC Persistent Memory, and accordingly new universe of users invested in CPU hardware.

The year 2019 has been a busy one for OmniSci. Other recent accomplishments include:

The company's relocation in August to new headquarters in downtown San Francisco to support its continued expansion.

to support its continued expansion. A 50% expansion in engineering staff. OmniSci now maintains an engineering capability worldwide to support rapid platform development.

An expansion in sales activities throughout Europe, led by the hiring of U.K. tech industry veteran Allison Searle as Vice President of Sales, EMEA.

as Vice President of Sales, EMEA. The opening of a major engineering office in Vancouver, British Columbia , a center for Canadian tech industry talent.

, a center for Canadian tech industry talent. The debut of OmniSci for Good, giving non-profit organizations and researchers free access to the OmniSci platform.

OmniSci's OEM Startup Accelerator Program, a way for early-stage, data-centric companies to enjoy instant access to the OmniSci platform, along with development and marketing assistance.

OmniSci released version 5.0 which provides new Data Fusion and integrated Data Science capabilities, along with significant performance improvements in the core platform. These enable users to quickly fuse data and seamlessly switch between visual exploration and data science workflows to extract deeper insights, even more quickly than before.

Since its launch in 2018, OmniSci Cloud has gained nearly 4,000 corporate, academic, scientific, and governmental users worldwide. Over 1,500 dashboards have been created, with upwards of 8,000 big data files imported. The company has logged use cases in areas such as telco, oil & gas, automotive, retail analytics, real estate analytics, utilities, delivery and logistics, rideshare and governments at all levels.

OmniSci Inc. is also excited to announce that it has formed OmniSci Public Sector, LLC. as a wholly owned subsidiary to better support the United States civilian, defense and national security customers. Led by Ray Falcione, OmniSci Public Sector is well underway in building the company's infrastructure and processes to support the unique mission requirements of the US government. That includes dedicated U.S. based Customer Success teams, government contracts such as GSA and SEWP, and a public sector partner ecosystem. OmniSci has also been added to the Air Force Approved Products listing and received a Department of Defense Certificate to Field (CTF). OmniSci is available on-premise or all Cloud Service Providers who support the US Government such as AWS and MS Azure.

About OmniSci

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

