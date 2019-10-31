Omnisend Joins SaaS Giants Mixpanel and BigCommerce in Migrating Their Platform to Google Cloud

Showing dedication to security and compliance, migration to Google Cloud ensures that Omnisend merchant data and the data of their customers will be even more secure. This migration, diversifying Omnisend app data in secure, SOC1 certified Google servers, provides even more reliable services and speed when accessing Omnisend features.

Omnisend merchants will also benefit from this migration with faster feature release, as Google Cloud provides the platform with quicker access to resources. The migration timing, just a few short weeks before the holiday season officially begins, is no accident. Omnisend Co-Founder and CEO Rytis Lauris, states:

"Omnisend serves over 50,000 ecommerce merchants from around the globe, and we know how critical our marketers' campaigns are during the holiday season. Our migration to Google Cloud serves to ensure an even more reliable service to our customers, data protection, and faster deployment of new features and updates to our platform. These priorities, including providing a better customer experience for Omnisend merchants, is why we chose to migrate before this busy holiday shopping season.

With these critical changes, our merchants will be better able to leverage the Omnisend platform to drive revenue at a time when they need us most."

Google cloud services offer a variety of completely digitized products to empower online businesses with more speed in data access, diversification of server location to maintain uptime, and industry-leading security and compliance.

About Omnisend:

Omnisend is an ecommerce marketing automation platform that empowers digital marketers with omnichannel marketing. Leveraging marketing automation with multiple channel integrations, Omnisend integrates with ecommerce stores to offer retailers a better way to connect with their customers. Omnisend is a top-rated app in the Shopify App Store, and is listed in G2's selection of the Top 50 Products for Marketers 2019.

