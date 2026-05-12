Omnisend Launches MCP to Bring Ecommerce Marketing Into ChatGPT

New capability lets marketers analyze performance, uncover revenue opportunities, and create campaigns directly through the Omnisend app in ChatGPT — without switching tabs or learning a new interface

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnisend , the email and SMS marketing platform built for ecommerce, today announced the launch of Model Context Protocol (MCP) , a new capability that lets merchants use the Omnisend platform within AI tools, including ChatGPT. With MCP, marketers can analyze marketing performance, uncover new opportunities, and create campaigns using plain-language prompts from the same chat environment where they already plan and work.

"MCP is based on a simple idea: people do not want another place to work," said Bernard Meyer, AI Operations Manager at Omnisend . "They are already using ChatGPT to think through problems, plan campaigns, and make decisions. We wanted Omnisend to be useful in that exact moment and environment. Instead of asking merchants to come to us, MCP lets Omnisend meet them where the work is already happening."

Understand the business

MCP gives merchants faster access to the insights behind store performance by letting them ask direct questions in natural language. Instead of digging through reports or comparing dashboards manually, marketers can quickly surface reporting, campaign analysis, and root-cause insights from within the AI tools they already use.

That means they can ask questions like:

"What drove my revenue over the last 7 days?"

"How did my last campaign perform compared to the previous one?"

"Why did revenue drop this week?"

By making performance analysis more conversational and immediate, MCP helps merchants spend less time navigating data and more time understanding what is actually driving results.

Know what to do next

Beyond reporting and execution, MCP helps merchants identify priorities and missed opportunities across their marketing. For teams that know they should be doing more but are not always sure where to focus, Omnisend in ChatGPT can recommend strategic next steps based on store performance and existing marketing activity.

That includes questions like:

"What should I focus on this week to increase revenue?"

"What campaigns or flows am I missing right now?"

By helping merchants identify where attention is most likely to have an impact, MCP turns AI from a passive source of information into a practical way to support decision-making.

Take action instantly

MCP is designed not just to surface insights, but to help merchants act on them right away. Once an issue or opportunity has been identified, users can move straight into execution without breaking their flow or jumping between tabs.

For example, merchants can prompt Omnisend in ChatGPT to:

"Create a reactivation campaign for customers who haven't purchased in 30 days."

"Send a weekend sale email to my most engaged subscribers."

This gives marketers a more direct path from idea to execution, helping them launch campaigns faster and respond to opportunities while they are still timely.

Availability

MCP is now available to all active Omnisend account holders globally through the Omnisend app in ChatGPT. Access to MCP integrations within these platforms may require a paid ChatGPT plan, depending on the user's account tier.

To get started, users connect their Omnisend account directly within ChatGPT and approve access when prompted. This allows the AI tool to securely retrieve and manage Omnisend data — such as campaigns and reports — on the user's behalf. Omnisend shares only the data necessary to fulfill each request, and users can disconnect the integration at any time.

For more information, visit: https://www.omnisend.com/ai/mcp/

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more — all without the exaggerated cost.

Email & SMS marketing shouldn't require a PhD. That's why 150,000 customers trust Omnisend's powerful, easy-to-use platform.

For further information, please contact:

Matas Duda, Senior PR Specialist, [email protected]

SOURCE Omnisend