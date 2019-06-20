Omnisend Research: Email Newsletters Sent at 8 a.m. Perform the Best in Open, Click-Through Rate, and Number of Orders

Other successful times for newsletter campaigns were sent around the work schedule. Newsletter campaigns sent between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. had the highest click-through rates and orders. Campaigns sent around 1 p.m. performed well overall.

While well-performing open and click through rates were found at other times, they had a lower number of orders compared to the times directly corresponding with the average workday schedule.

Rytis Lauris, CEO and co-founder of Omnisend, had comments on this recent research: "We create these reports to benefit our ecommerce marketers, and this new insight will help guide them in sending their newsletter campaigns. While customers might be ready to open and engage with emails at several points during the day, they're more susceptible to purchase around their typical work schedule."

While email timing is an important aspect of sending campaigns, it's just one of many factors to consider for newsletter performance. High-performing subject lines and newsletter content will ultimately influence whether a customer purchases from a newsletter campaign.

This report also detailed other timing aspects of sending newsletter campaigns, offering the best times of the week and the most ideal day of the month.

