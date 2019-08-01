OmniShield Sponsored National Award Presented to New York State Deputy

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniShield, a Home Safe Network and the sponsor of The National Association of Fire Marshals President's Award joined with NASFM to announce the 2019 Recipient during the opening ceremonies of their annual conference. This year's recipient is Paul D. Martin, Deputy State Fire Administrator for the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Chief Martin has served the state of New York for 29 years and has also served as the President of The Center for Campus Fire Safety. "I am honored and thankful that this organization has allowed me to be a part of it over the years," said Deputy Martin in his humble acceptance speech. He thanked NASFM and the sponsor and was visibly moved by the recognition of a job well done.

The National Association of State Fire Marshals gathered in Annapolis, Maryland on July 22-25, 2019 at the Westin Hotel for the conference. Individual membership in NASFM is reserved primarily for State Fire Marshals or the equivalent position in a state and their top deputies. These are the individuals for whom NASFM carries out its mission of protecting life, property and the environment from fire and related hazards.

"In addition to our philanthropic giving to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, The Phoenix Society, The Shriners Hospitals and many of the fire service organizations, we're honored to continue our long-standing support of NASFM and their President's Award. NASFM's leadership selects the winner from their ranks, giving credit where credit is due. They inform us of the recipient, and we customize the award. We are extremely proud to assist and allow NASFM to recognize their leaders," said Chris Roberts, President of GHS and the OmniShield Brand.

For more information about the NASFM President's Award or OmniShield contact Chris Roberts at croberts@ghscompanies.com or send inquiries via www.homesafenetwork.com.

