omnispay Raises $2M Pre-Series A Led by Infinity Value Capital Group to Power “All-in-One” Finance Platform for SMEs

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- omnispay, a UAE-based fintech innovating SME payments, announced the closing of a $2 million Pre-Series A funding round led by Infinity Value Capital Group.

The funding accelerates omnispay's evolution from rapid merchant settlements into an AI-native, all-in-one finance platform designed to solve persistent SME cash-flow challenges. The company gained early traction by eliminating the industry's standard 5–7 day settlement gap with a 24-hour payout model. It is now expanding into integrated Collect, Pay, and Borrow workflows, enabling SMEs to manage liquidity and access embedded credit as they scale.

Over the past 12 months, omnispay doubled its customer base and quadrupled processing volumes. Revenue increased 5.5x while operating expenses grew only 2.2x, reflecting strong monetization and disciplined execution. This performance is supported by ARIES, omnispay's proprietary AI risk engine, which applies real-time transaction monitoring and dynamic decisioning. The platform also reports a Net Promoter Score exceeding 60.

"This investment accelerates our transition to an AI-native SME finance platform, enabling us to re-architect how small businesses experience finance and transform cash flow from a daily struggle into a strategic advantage," said Vimal Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of omnispay.

"We are building a system that understands business operations in real time and responds with a meaningful payments experience, insightful analytics, and tailored credit, positioning omnispay as the default financial layer for small businesses across the GCC and beyond."

For GForm, a project management firm that partnered with omnispay in 2024, next-day settlements replaced multi-day waits, easing liquidity constraints. The firm later used omnispay-facilitated working capital to fund a physical expansion, opening a new branch and extending its service footprint.

"Seeing our merchants transition from surviving day-to-day cash flow cycles to actively funding their next physical expansion is the ultimate validation of our product vision," said Praveen Kiran, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of omnispay.

Looking ahead, omnispay plans to expand further across the GCC, with partnerships supporting entry into Saudi Arabia.

"Every transaction on our platform strengthens the AI-first experiences we deliver," said Simanta Das, Co-founder and COO of omnispay.

"As we enter new markets, we are deploying a scalable, intelligent operations engine that adapts to the financial pulse of each region."

