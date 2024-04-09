OmniSync Completes Key Pilot Contracts to Support the Federal SBIR/STTR Ecosystem

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based software and services startup OmniSync Incorporated announces the successful completion of two key pilot contracts aimed at expanding support to the Federal grant/contract ecosystem. Under these pilots, OmniSync has collaboratively curated, distributed, and actively scouted content and key professionals relevant to the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, under the higher-level guidance of Federal agencies.

The US Small Business Administration Office of Investment and Innovation (SBA OII) leads programs that provide the high-growth small business community with access to two things: financial capital and R&D funds to develop commercially viable innovations. Among its programs, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are highly competitive programs that encourage domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) with the potential for commercialization.

Although several Federal agencies participate in these programs, the SBA serves as the coordinating agency for the SBIR program. It directs the agencies' implementation of SBIR, reviews their progress, and reports annually to Congress on its operation. SBA is also the information link to SBIR program. Much of the information is distributed through the official SBIR/STTR website, SBIR.gov, where interested individuals can sign up for free for a monthly newsletter, containing timely news and updates. Curating relevant content to support this newsletter is one of the key goals of the pilot that was executed successfully by OmniSync.

Another key pilot recently executed by OmniSync was to assist in the diversification of the applicant pool potentially participating in the US Department of Energy's (DOE) SBIR/STTR programs. OmniSync aggregated a specific selection of entrepreneurs, with diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, who, based on interest areas and other relevant history, could potentially be a good fit for the programs. The approach involved a unique combination of scalable data science and artificial intelligence models, coupled with human validation checks.

Dr. Rupak Doshi, CEO of OmniSync commented - "OmniSync has taken pride in always pushing boundaries to see how we can continuously support the Federal grants and contracts ecosystem. We are honored and thrilled to utilize our experience in helping create engaging content including relevant news, agency updates, success stories, funding opportunities, and more, to share with the nationwide SBIR ecosystem. By virtue of our work with TurboSBIR and TurboInnovate, our team regularly aggregates innovation data that is helpful to the startup and innovation ecosystems. We are delighted to have tremendous opportunities with important outlets for our content and data produced towards making the SBIR/STTR applicant pool more diverse and inclusive".

About OmniSync Incorporated

OmniSync is a San Diego-based dual use technology company that uses a combination of best-in-class AI/NLP-powered innovation discovery tools, process automation software, and expert-driven support services to democratize access to public/private innovation funds. Its flagship product, TurboSBIR is used by commercial deep tech and life science startups to access government SBIR/STTR programs to fund product development, while its newer product, TurboInnovate is utilized by governments, universities, and entrepreneur-support organizations for innovation market research. OmniSync is backed by strategically aligned and US-based venture capital firms, Govtech Fund, Longley Capital, and General Inception, family offices, such as Keshif Ventures, and other angel investors. The company receives support from the ex-Googler founded venture studio, Launch Factory, and accelerators, Capital Factory and EvoNexus. Learn more about OmniSync, TurboSBIR and TurboInnovate.

