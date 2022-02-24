OmniSync Successfully Completes Performance Under its Second US Air Force Innovation Contract

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSync Incorporated announces the successful completion of the period of performance under its second innovation contract from the US Air Force, fully meeting the objectives of both contracts.

Match capabilities with requirements with one-click

OmniSync is a San Diego-based high-growth tech startup that uses a combination of AI/ML-powered research tools, process workflow automation, and services to help democratize access to government grant and contract funds. Its flagship product, TurboSBIR is used by hundreds of deep tech and life science startups to access Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants and contracts to fund their product development pipelines.

The company itself has now been awarded two innovation contracts from the US Air Force's AFWERX SBIR/STTR program – these are highly competitive awards that encourage the development of innovative dual-use technologies that while solving an important defense need, also have commercialization potential. With its previous innovation contract for matching teams and capabilities with defense needs progressing towards later Phases of development and implementation, OmniSync recently completed execution on its second contract, awarded for streamlining a crucial part of the contract creation/solicitation process itself.

"Federal grant and contract systems are largely opaque on both sides of the table – most applicants are unaware of how to position their capability to solve or contribute to a government need or focus area, while government grant makers and contract creators' awareness of market capabilities and state-of-the-art is limited by historic contractor engagements and information submitted by a biased pool of repeat applicants. OmniSync intends to make requirement-research, grant/contract solicitation, application, awarding and acquisition processes more objective, data-driven, rapid, and cost-efficient", said Dr. Rupak Doshi, CEO of OmniSync Incorporated.

As a requirement of the AFWERX SBIR/STTR Phase I contracts, awardees are meant to engage in technical feasibility studies that result in securing interest from an Air Force stakeholder to serve as a potential customer for later Phases of development and implementation. OmniSync has successfully received signed interest from several distinct stakeholders for both projects that are now advancing to later Phases.

OmniSync's success in the SBIR/STTR program follows its successful fundraise from venture capital investors. The company is backed by the ex-Googler founded venture studio, Launch Factory, and premier accelerators, Capital Factory and EvoNexus. Read more about OmniSync.

Contact:

Rupak Doshi

[email protected]

8582646546

SOURCE OmniSync Incorporated