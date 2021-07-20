OmniTRAX Announces Commercial Team Appointments

"We are excited to add the depth of industry expertise and relationships that Brian and Jeff bring to the OmniTRAX team," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "These appointments provide key leaders to pace the continued growth necessary to serve our customers' expanding transportation needs."

Ward's promotion follows his service as President of OmniTRAX affiliate Winchester and Western Railroad (W&W). Prior to joining OmniTRAX, Brian was a transportation consultant advising import/export clients, multi-modal clients and freight railroads on far-ranging services including transportation efficiency, negotiations, and project management. Ward's career includes service as Chief Executive Officer at Arrow Holdings, LLC, and HandsOn Jacksonville, Inc., President of CSX Corporation's TRANSFLO Terminal Services group, and Director of Sales & Marketing for CSX Corporation.

Brian has a University of Denver master's degree in supply chain management and a Wake Forest University bachelor's degree in political science.

Jeff joins OmniTRAX from the 430-mile Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad, LLC, (FGA) where he served as Director of Marketing & Sales. Prior to the FGA, Jeff's extensive 22-year tenure at CSX Corporation includes sales leadership roles in coal, chemicals, food, and consumer commodity groups.

Goutcher, a Wartburg College alumnus, holds a University of Texas Arlington master's degree in business administration.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

